In recent months, the Kearney Hub has engaged readers in further understanding how to reduce the risk for the development of Alzheimer’s disease, and has presented information about federal and state public policy initiatives aimed at assisting families affected.
Alzheimer’s research is imperative, alongside education and public policy. From July 14-18, eight Nebraska Alzheimer’s researchers and health professionals joined more than 5,900 people from 60 countries for the largest conference dedicated to Alzheimer’s research in the world: The Alzheimer’s Association’s International Conference.
Nebraska researchers presented information about beta-amyloid, a protein considered to be particularly prevalent in individuals living with Alzheimer’s.
Primary themes from the conference included:
- Women are at the epicenter of this disease. Two-thirds of those diagnosed are women, and a majority of caregivers are women.
- Research backs up that lifestyle choices do matter. Don’t smoke, exercise more, make good choices in diet and get a good night’s sleep.
- Failures in the science world are an important part of knowing more about the disease. We must keep pushing amidst challenges.
- Our communities are hungry for the message of hope through advancements in research.
The Alzheimer's Association is the worldwide leader in Alzheimer's research. It was an honor to represent our state alongside our researchers.
Sharon Stephens, Kearney