Well, another Cruise Nite week is in the books, and I think most people would agree that it was quite successful. The after-effects of our 100-year flood were inescapable, but many people embraced our many events. Central Nebraska Auto Club, in conjuction with the Kearney Area Community Foundation, raised more than $2,800 during our events and donated it for flood relief. We hope that money helps people who need it. Thanks to all who contributed.
The lack of available hotel rooms limited some of our normal attendees. In spite of that, many of our events were at, or exceeded, record levels. Our nursing and assisted living homes tour had 203 vehicles that covered a 24-mile route, with lots of people out on their lawns or in parks, as well as the residents of the homes.
The Merryman Performing Arts Center hosted a record 660 fans who enjoyed a performance by Gary Lewis and the Playboys. The classic and collectible car auction had a solid number of quality vehicles go through the ring, and a large number of buyers and spectators were present.
The rest of our events were at average attendance or a little below.
We want to extend a big thank you to all our sponsors who make all of this possible. Also, a big thank you goes to all the wonderful people who attended our many events. We are very appreciative of that support.
We will relax for a bit before we start planning for next year. Cruise Nite 2020 will be July 14-19.
Thanks again.
Central Nebraska Auto Club