I say it all the time: Nebraska is the best place in the world to live, work and raise a family. It’s not just a slogan — it’s my sincere conviction. And there’s plenty of evidence to back up my belief. From great-paying jobs to a family-friendly culture, a wide variety of measures help make the case that Nebraska simply is the best.
Nebraska is livable and it has a vibrant economy and an abundance of rewarding jobs. Nebraska three-peated as Governor’s Cup champion this year for having the most economic development projects per capita of any state. In February, CNBC ranked Nebraska No. 4 on its list of “best states to find a job in 2019.” And in last week’s CNBC report of the “Best States for Business,” Nebraska moved up the charts, jumping six spots overall.
Nebraska performed especially well in the “Economy” category, soaring from No. 37 in 2018 to No. 9 this year. With a great economy, lots of jobs and short commutes, Nebraska is the best place to work.
This pro-growth reputation has helped us build the “Silicon Prairie.” Fast-growing, Nebraska-born companies like Sojern and Hudl have demonstrated that our state has a great climate for tech startups. Meanwhile, America’s established tech titans are making their way to Nebraska.
In February, Google unveiled plans to build a data center in Nebraska. And just last month, Facebook and Amazon both opened their first physical locations in Nebraska. Furthermore, in June, Compute North announced its decision to build a multimillion-dollar data center at Kearney’s tech park.
Nebraska is experiencing a bioscience boom. Veramaris has opened a $200 million facility in Blair to produce animal feed that’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The Dutch company’s innovative process mixes dextrose from Nebraska-grown corn with fermented natural marine algae to make nutritional feed for fish farming.
Less than a year ago, Columbus also welcomed a major bioscience commercial plant when Prairie Catalytic began operations. Its factory manufactures ethyl acetate from ethanol produced with Nebraska corn.
All of these investments are bringing desirable, high-paying science and technology jobs. And they represent a broader trend of economic growth occurring everywhere from Scottsbluff to Sarpy County.
These are just a few of the reasons why Nebraska is the best place to live, work and raise a family. If you want to share why you believe our state is great, I hope you will write me at pete.ricketts@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2244. Let’s spread the news that Nebraska is simply the best place in the world.