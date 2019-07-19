This week the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety announced it has awarded a grant of up to $5,300 to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office to buy two speed radar units and a dash-mounted camera to record arrests — in particular, drunken driving arrests.
The footage will solidify DUI charges and court convictions, but it would be interesting to utilize the video as a deterrent. Drivers ought to have an opportunity to see recordings of their arrests. It takes only a drink or two to reach Nebraska’s blood-alcohol concentration limit, but a good deal of drivers arrested for impairment have downed multiple drinks and greatly exceed the limit.
Seeing themselves on the video stumbling and trying to lie their way out of their arrest would be instructional.