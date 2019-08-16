Join the Hub and 50 exhibitors on Thursday, October 17 for a day of fun and education!
Visit exhibitor booths to learn of products and services related to health, travel, insurance, assisted living, and other categories aimed at those aged 55 and up. Visit the main stage to watch entertainment provided by Melinda Ferree as Patsy Cline, plus educational seminars from our show sponsors (schedule is below).
There’s no admission fee, the show is open to all area residents 55 and up.
Need a ride? Contact RYDE Transit at 308-865-5677 for free transportation. They’ll pick you up and take you home at your convenience – including the towns of Minden, Franklin, Elwood, Ravenna, and Lexington.
EXHIBITORS – there’s still room for you to participate! Sign up by September 13 to take part. Click here for more information and to sign up.
The show takes place at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibition hall, located at 3807 Ave N in Kearney. Doors open at 9am. Lunch is available for purchase. Check back for more updates and a list of exhibitors!