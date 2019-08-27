AMHERST — Ron Evans spent 28 years on the sideline as Amherst’s head football coach. This season, there will be change for the Broncos, as their long-time coach stepped down and Faron Klingelhoefer will now lead the program.
Last season, the Broncos started the year 3-1 before a five-game losing streak to end the year gave them their third consecutive below .500 season.
Despite their struggles, they return a bulk of last year’s roster this season. They return their starting quarterback and leading rusher and receiver. Quarterback Cole Stokebrand is back for his senior year after throwing for 453 yards and rushing for 518 yards.
Starting running back Dominic Espersen also is a senior this season. He rushed for a team-high 637 yards and five touchdowns on 143 carries while hauling in nine receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Senior tight end Jarin Potts led the Broncos with 22 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns last season.
"With some experience returning, we look to improve on last year’s record," Klingelhoefer said.
Volleyball
Amherst volleyball will have a new coach on the bench this season. Jonie Fader has been hired to lead the program, after the Broncos posted a 19-11 record last season.
The Broncos will have to replace Jaydin Schake, who posted a team-high 370 kills as a senior last year, and Sidney Province, who finished second on the team with 228 kills as a sophomore but transferred to Kearney High in the summer.
Junior outside hitter Jaelyn Potts is the Broncos top returner. She recorded 152 kills in 83 sets for a 1.8 kills per set average last year. Junior libero Breanna Trampe and junior setter/defensive specialist Rylee McCurdy also are back in the starting lineup for the Broncos this season.
The Broncos also return three letterwinners in outside hitter Tenley Hadwiger, outside hitter Jordan Roach and right side hitter Maci Stokebrand.
"2019 will be a rebuilding year for Bronco volleyball," Fader said. "The girls have been diligent with their summer strength and conditioning program and are ready to learn and focus on developing into consistent players."
Cross Country
The Broncos didn’t have any state qualifiers last year. They have high hopes for this season with numerous varsity runners back.
They return a plethora of letterwinners, especially on the girls team. Senior Grace Whaley, who is a two-time state qualifier, senior Morgan Boldt, senior Olivia Fredrick, sophomore Taleah Thomas, and sophomore Bre Suhr are back from last year’s girls team.
Junior Tanner Thomsen, sophomore Austin Salter and sophomore Trevor Klingelhoefer are returning letterwinners for the Amherst boys team.
"I’m excited to have so many letterwinners returning this season," coach Tessa Dobish said. "Our girls team has a lot of potential and are eager to get to state. We have some freshmen that could really help out our team his year."
@DanZielinski3