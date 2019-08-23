KEARNEY — The home-run hitters have graduated, but that that doesn’t mean the Ansley/Litchfield Spartans can’t clear a few hurdles.
Chris Paitz, who led the team in tackles and all-purpose yards, has graduated along with Justin Bailey. As receivers, they scored 11 touchdowns, catching more than 70 passes for 900 yards.
But delivery man Jeff Cunningham is back along with eight others who started for the 3-6 Spartans.
Cunningham, a 5-10 junior, completed a touch over 50 percent of his passes last year, but may be moving to wide receiver to make room for sophomore Sam Loy to fill the quarterback spot.
Running back’s Hunter are hard, a 5-10 junior, and Cooper Slinglsby, a 5-9 sophomore, are back along with wide receiver Jackson Henry, a 6-1 junior.
In the line, Ansley/Litchfield returns senior Keaton Moore (5-6,200), senior Blake Racicky (5-10, 180), sophomore Kolby Larson (5-10, 260) and junior Garrison Fernau (6-1, 185).
Racicky was the team’s second-leading tackler last year, averaging eight per game.
Other lettermen back are sophomore wide receiver, Calvin Finley, junior end Tycen Bailey, senior running back Tyson Brott and senior lineman Kyle Betke.
Volleyball
It’s a new era at Ansley/Litchfield.
After a 43-year career and 742 victories, Hall of Fame coach Pat Hoblyn stepped down, turning things over to her assistant coach, Jamee Smith.
The changes will go beyond the bench as Ansley/Litchfield has transitioned into the Fort Kearny Conference, filling the opening created by the cooperative agreement of Elwood and Eustis-Farnam (Hi-Line).
The Spartans do not come in empty-handed. Four seniors graduated from last year’s 11-21 team, including leading offensive threat Falan Ryan.
But the Spartans return their top two setters from last year, Karlee and Laney Stunkel, who are right-side hitters when not setting.
Also back are hitters Brianna Ryan, a 5-7 senior, and Carli Bailey, a 5-8 sophomore).
Other returning letter winners are Jasmine Pineda-Dominguez, Sydnee Sweeley, Rilee Howard, Darla Nichols, Daizy Pineda-Dominguez and Audrey Hogg.
Cross Country
Junior Collin Arehart, the team’s lone returning state qualifier, emerged as one of the top distance runners in the region during last year’s track season. Hewill lead the Spartan runners this fall, joining junior David Lewis as the only lettermen on the boys’ cross country team.
The girls team also has two returning letterwinners — juniors Harley Myers and Tayler Stark.
"I have a fun group to work with and I am excited for all of them," coach Troy Schirmer said. "I think all of them will improve nicely this year."
