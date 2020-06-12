KEARNEY — Registration is open for the Kearney Park and Recreation Department’s tennis camp.
The program is designed to give girls and boys of all skill levels the opportunity to play, learn and enjoy tennis in an energetic and organized atmosphere.
Players will meet three times a week for practice, supervised games and matches against players of comparable abilities. Games will be modified according to skill level.
The USTA "10 & Under" format will be used for grades 1-5, which includes modified court sizes and foam or low compression balls. Participants must supply their own racquet.
The program is led by Troy Saulsbury, Kearney High School tennis coach, and is sponsored by the Kearney Sertoma Club.
The registration deadline is June 25.
To register or for more information, call 308-237-4644 or sign up online at KPRregister.org.