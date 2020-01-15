WATERLOO, Iowa — After back-to-back home losses over the weekend to Waterloo, the Tri-City Storm defeated the Black Hawks, 4-3, Tuesday night at Young Arena in Waterloo.
Joey Cipollone scored in his first game back with the Storm. Mitchell Miller scored the Storm’s only goal of the third period, and Colby Ambrosio led the offense with two goals on the night.
Todd Scott made 28 saves on 31 shots by the Black Hawks to record his first victory in net with the Storm.
Griffin Ness netted a goal midway through the first period to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead.
The Storm’s power play was held off the board in the first period, despite two opportunities after Waterloo’s Ness and Aaron Bohlinger each took hooking minors.
Ambrosio tied the game about six minutes into the second period. But minutes later, Dane Montgomery converted on a penalty shot to give Waterloo the lead.
With the Storm trailing by a goal, Waterloo’s Brehdan Engum was whistled for an interference penalty. Ambrosio tied the game on the ensuing power-play on a goal assisted by Mike Koster and Matthew Knies.
Cipollone scored a breakaway goal to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead with less than three minutes left.
Mitchell increased the Storm’s lead to two goals about three minutes into the final period. Waterloo’s Kyle Haskins scored midway through the period to cut into the deficit.
Tri-City outshot Waterloo 32-31 for its first win against the Black Hawks this season.
Tri-City now travels to Youngstown, Ohio, for two games this weekend at the Covelli Centre against the Phantoms. In the only previous meeting this season, Youngstown defeated Tri-City, 5-2, on Sept. 27 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa.
Cipollone returns to Storm
The Storm added Cipollone to the active roster on Tuesday. Cipollone played for the Storm in 2017-18 and spent the last year-and-a-half at the University of Vermont. He tallied three goals and one assist in 13 games this season for Vermont before leaving the NCAA Division I program.
Cipollone, 20, of Purchase, N.Y., scored five goals and had eight assists in 60 games in 2017-18. At Vermont, he led the team with nine goals and added seven assists in 34 games as a freshman in 2018-19.
“We’re excited to welcome Joey back to Tri-City,” said Storm President of Hockey Operations and coach Anthony Noreen. “We believe he’s going to be a really good addition to our forward group. He brings college-level experience to our locker room, and we hope to help to develop him over the next few months for his next stop in college hockey.”
