KEARNEY — The Amherst Broncos are positioning themselves to make their postseason run, this year in Class C.
On Friday, at the Midwest Duals, the Broncos finished second, losing a 38-36 decision in the championship to Class B Pierce. The Midwest Duals continue today (Saturday) with matches throughout the day, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
"The whole day, I thought we did really well," Amherst coach Chase Klingelhoefer said. "Coming down to the Pierce dual, we knew it would be tight. ... I knew they were a good team. They were good up high and down in the lower weights."
Amherst reached the final by beating the Kearney High JV 59-24, Norton (Kan.) 45-36, Scottsbluff 54-27 and York 46-28.
In the dual with Pierce, both teams won seven weight classes but the Bluejays came out ahead on bonus points.
"There were a few kids who gave up some bonus points that I really wasn’t expecting to, but on the same hand, there’s a few kids throughout the day who got pins for us that probably shouldn’t have," Klingelhoefer said.
Against Pierce, the Broncos’ Isaiah Shields (126 pounds), Jakob Graham (160), Drew Bogard (195) and Jarin Potts (220) won with pins. Shields scored his 150th pin earlier in the day.
Quentyn Frank (132) and Cole Stokebrand (182) won by decisions and Austin Salter won by forfeit.
At the other end of the standings, Kearney Catholic lost to the Kearney High JV, 48-33, in the ninth-place match. In pool action, KCHS lost to Class A Bellevue West 41-27 and Class B Alliance 57-24, Class B Pierce 63-15 and Class C No. 6 Broken Bow 42-36
"We went O-fer on the win-lose column but we had some nice matches," KCHS coach Matt Rogers said. "A lot of kids wrestled and they all had their good moments today. We probably had a couple of dual scores that were closer than what I thought they might be."
The Stars had four open weight classes, forcing them to start each dual with a 24-point deficit.
"The kids, some of them, are starting to figure out what they’re getting good at or what they might be able to be good at, so that’s encouraging," Rogers said.
Today (Saturday) the Stars host the Centennial Conference Tournament at Cope Coliseum. Wrestling begins at 10 am.
