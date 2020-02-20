OMAHA — Isaiah Shields turned two escapes, the last with 7 seconds left, into one of the biggest upsets of the day at the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships.
The Amherst senior edged advanced to Friday’s semifinals with a 4-3 win over Gibbon’s Daniel Escandon, a defending state champion.
“I feel amazing after losing at the district,” Shields said.
His loss at the district tournament was to Broken Bow’s Chris Faulkenberry, who he will face in the semifinals. Escandon beat Faulkenberry in the district final.
Shields had never wrestled Escandon, despite their proximity to each other. But he felt he had a pretty good plan for the match.
“I just know he’s a shooter, so I kind of played it safe,” Shields said.
He got his opportunity early when Escandon shot and Shields countered.
“He kept driving, so I finished,” Shields said. “I knew he was a quick kid but I knew if I … wrestled my match I could do it , so I just stuck to my game plan.”
It was the fourth loss of the season for Escandon. Shields, now 41-8 and guaranteed a medal for the fourth time at state, said the victory doesn’t completely erase the eighth losses, but it helps. It also helps Amherst’s team effort. The Broncos, in their first year in Class C after years of success in Class D, are in fifth place in the team standings after the first two rounds. The Broncos went 5-1 in the first round.
“That means the world to me,” Shields said. “My freshman class, we had a new coach, Chase (Klingelhoefer) and I’m going to win for him and for everybody that pushed me to be a four-time medalist. I have to go and get that gold this year.”
Shields will be joined in the semifinals by teammates Quentyn Frank and Cole Stokebrand.
Frank pinned his first opponent in the first period, then decisioned Tommy Lokken of Wilber-Clatonia 3-0 in the 132-pound quarterfinals. Stokebrand easily won his first two matches at 182 pounds, beating Owen Snipes of Conestoga 8-1 in the quarterfinals. He will meet Chase County’s Trevor Peterson in the semifinals.
Also advancing to the semifinals in Class C were Loomis/Bertrand’s Trevin Edwards (106 pounds) and Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota (170 pounds).
Edwards pulled off another of the day’s surprises, pinning Wood River’s Riley Waddington in the semifinals in 1 minute, 18 seconds. Waddington had pinned Edwards twice during the regular season.
Drahota beat David City’s Ben Kment in the semifinals, 8-5.
