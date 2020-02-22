OMAHA — Ansley/Litchfield’s Blake Racicky knew who was going to hear the story of his state wrestling championship the most.
His brother Seth, a 2018 state champion.
“I guess I one-upped him,” Blake said after winning the Class D 160-pound title over Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford at the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships Saturday in Omaha. “He was alway bragging about how he was a champion his senior year and I was hoping I would be there one day.
“We’ve always gotten in arguments about who is the better wrestler.”
Blake has a strong case now.
He qualified for state as a freshman, Seth didn’t.
He placed at state as a sophomore, Seth didn’t.
Both placed at state as juniors and have now won gold medals as seniors.
“That makes me the ultimate Racicky,” Blake said.
Facing Zutavern in the championship Saturday afternoon at CHI Health Center Omaha, Racicky knew what to expect from his opponent. Before this year when Ansley/Litchfield joined the Fort Kearny Conference, they were in the same conference. They wrestled once this year with Racicky scoring a one-point victory.
“That time I hyper-extended my elbow the match before, so it was a little tough that match,” Racicky said. “This one came out a little easier.”
Two takedowns and a near fall in the first period put Racicky ahead 7-1. It ended 8-5.
“It feels good … when you know you’ve worked hard enough all year studying opponents, making strategy,” he said.
Ansley/Litchfield finished fifth in the Class D team standings. Hunter Arehart at 170 pounds and Kolby Larson at 182 claimed fourth-place medals to hep the Spartans score 63 points.
Plainview easily won Class D with 146 points. Mullen was second wiht 110,
Elm Creek was the next Hub Territory team, scoring 32 points to finish 22nd.
The region’s other Class D finalists, Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski and Overton’s Kien Martin settled for runner-up finishes.
Pawloski lost to Garden County’s Colton Holthus, 9-4, and Martin lost in overtime to Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave in a rematch of last year’s Class D championship that Martin won in overtime.
@HubSports_Buck