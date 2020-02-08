KEARNEY – Ansley/Litchfield locked in defensively against a taller Pleasanton team on Friday night.
The stingy defensive play allowed the Spartans to hold a lead over the Bulldogs for all but 2½ minutes of the first three quarters of play. Even when their offense went cold and they found themselves down with about two minutes left in the final quarter, the Spartans didn’t give in.
The fifth-seeded Spartans outscored the top-seeded Bulldogs by four points in the final two minutes to pull off the upset, 40-37, in the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
The Spartans (14-4) held the Bulldogs to 27 percent shooting to win their seventh consecutive game. The Bulldogs (16-2) saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.
"It was a really gutsy performance," Ansley/Litchfield coach Matt Drew said. "They are a lot bigger than us. It took a team effort. Jackson Henry had a great night with playing physical, and we had a lot of help from our guards with extra effort rebounding. I’d still like to see us better on offense, but it is what it is. They are a good defensive team."
In the opening seconds of the second half, Pleasanton’s Kessler Dixon drove to the basket and made a contested layup to even the score at 15-15.
The Spartans responded by scoring nine of the next 12 points. The four-minute offensive surge allowed the Spartans to carry a 33-28 lead into the final quarter.
After scoring 18 points in the third quarter, the Spartans’ offense was out of sync in the fourth. They were held scoreless in the quarter until Jackson Henry split a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left.
The Spartans’ offensive problems allowed the Bulldogs to take a one-point lead with 2:18 remaining.
Dixon pulled down a rebound off of a Tyce Westland missed free throw and immediately went up for a layup. He didn’t connect on the shot attempt but drained the two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 35-34 lead.
The slight edge didn’t last long, however, as the Spartans hustled down the court and fed the ball inside to Parker LeFever, who laid the ball in for a basket.
The Spartans made 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute to stretch their lead to 40-37. The Bulldogs had a chance to even the score, but Brady Klein’s attempt from beyond the arc clanked off the rim in the waning seconds.
Besides struggling to make baskets against the Spartans’ tight defense, the Bulldogs made just 8 of 18 free throws for a 44.4-percent mark.
"To start the game, we missed like four bunnies. I mean just point-blank shots," Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said. "Free-throw shooting, you have to shoot 60, 70 percent. We had plenty of opportunities tonight."
The Spartans held the Bulldogs 23 points below their per game average and also limited Westland, 6-foot-5 junior center, to four points on 2 of 8 shooting. With the Spartans attention on Westland, Dixon carried the Bulldogs’ offense and finished with a game-high 16 points.
The Spartans also were limited offensively, shooting 30.4 percent from the floor, including a 25 percent clip (5 of 20) from beyond the arc.
"Since Day 1, I told our guys that their weakness is that we aren’t physical," Drew said. "But we met their physicalness tonight. We had some good stunts and only lost their shooters a couple times. We were so focused on Westland that (Dixon) hurt us."
@DanZielinski3
A/L 40, Pleasanton 37
Scores by Quarter
A/L (14-4) 7 8 18 7 – 40
PHS (16-2) 6 7 12 12 – 37
Individual Scoring
ANSLEY/LITCHFIELD – Tycen Bailey 14, Jeff Cunningham 8, Caden Holm 6, Jackson Henry 6, Parker LeFever 3, Sam Loy 3.
PLEASANTON – Kessler Dixon 16, Brady Klein 7, Seth Eckel 5, Jakson Keaschall 5, Tyce Westland 4.