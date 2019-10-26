KEARNEY — Axtell’s boys cross country team made tremendous strides this season.
On Friday afternoon, the Wildcats capped their season with a Nebraska Class D State Cross Country title with 69 points. They had two runners finish in the top four to defeat second-place finisher David City Aquinas Catholic by 11 points at the Kearney Country Club.
It’s an impressive accomplishment for the Wildcats, who overcame other Class D favorites, despite being smaller in enrollment size. They have a three-year enrollment of 61 students, according to the NSAA’s classification numbers, while some of the other top schools in Class D have double that.
"There are schools who are a lot bigger than us here," said Axtell senior Lincoln Trent. "It means a lot if a small school can win it."
Trent has carried a talented Wildcat roster this season. The senior led Friday’s race early but around the two-and-a-half-mile mark, Aquinas Catholic junior Payton Davis overtook him for the lead, Trent said.
Davis maintained the lead the remainder of the race and finished the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 53.96 seconds. Trent crossed the finish line in 17:05.44.
Although Trent didn’t win the race, it was a major improvement compared to last season when he placed 66th with a time of 19:05.83, citing sickness as a reason for his poor showing last year.
"I tried staying focused on the race," Trent said. "There’s a bunch of people here and sometimes you get caught looking around. He started pulling away, and I respect him."
Besides Trent, Axtell junior Jaron Bergstrom completed the course in 17:15.39 for fourth. Senior Elijah Lopez posted a time of 17:50.97 for 18th. Senior Zachary Hinrichs rounded out Axtell’s top-four finishers with an 89th-place finish (19:03).
Last year, Lopez was the Wildcats’ top finisher with an 18-place finish. Bergstrom was 37th and Trent 66th. The improvement of Bergstrom and Trent played a major role in the Wildcats winning their first-ever cross country team championship.
Trent was motivated to lead the Wildcats and finish his high school cross country career on a positive note. He led the Wildcats when they won the UNK Invitational earlier and the districts last week. Although he didn’t win Friday, his second-place performance was critical in the Wildcats’ victory.
"It meant a lot to me if I could push my team," Trent said. "That’s what drove me to push harder. It means a lot to me to get second place. It puts myself in a good position to where we can win first place."
