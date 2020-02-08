KEARNEY — Loomis rarely was challenged through its first 17 games this season.
The Wolves won 14 of their first 17 games by double figures and outscored their opponents by nearly 30 points per game.
But on Friday night, Axtell didn’t back down against the undefeated Wolves.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats held a two-point halftime lead and didn’t experience any setbacks in the second half, stunning the second-seeded Wolves, 75-57, in the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
The Wildcats advance to the conference tournament championship game where they’ll face fifth-seeded Ansley/Litchfield at 8 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Viaero Center.
"That’s the best we’ve played all year," Axtell coach Brent Hinrichs said. "We just made plays. We saw the floor. We passed it up the floor. We attacked the basket. We stayed aggressive all night. It was the best I’ve seen us play by a wide margin actually."
Friday’s contest came eight days after the Wildcats (14-5) lost 66-62 to the Wolves (17-1).
Despite the Wolves’ defensive pressure, the Wildcats remained composed and outscored the Wolves in every quarter on Friday. The Wildcats finished the game shooting 59 percent while committing nine turnovers.
The Wildcats held a slight 53-47 lead at the end of the third quarter. With the Wolves’ history of offensive success, the deficit appeared minuscule. But the Wolves never regained their composure and faltered during the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Wolves by a 22-10 margin.
Four of the six players who scored for the Wildcats finished in double figures. Tyler Danburg posted a game-high 26 points, while Brennan Runge added 18, Calvin Johnson 11 and Jacob Wehrer 10.
Shay Swanson led the Wolves with 21 points. Joshua Marcy, a 6-foot-5 senior center, tallied seven points on 3 of 10 shooting. The Wolves shot 37 percent from the floor, including 32 percent (7 of 22) from beyond the arc.
"When we got behind a little bit, our shot selection wasn’t really good," Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. "We forced a few things with just trying to get back into the game.
"We tried to get the ball inside, but it was really physical and we didn’t get the calls we thought we should. When you don’t get the calls inside when it’s really physical, it’s hard to score."
Axtell 75, Loomis 57
Scores by Quarter
Axtell (14-5) 24 10 19 22 — 75
Loomis (17-1) 23 9 15 10 — 57
Individual Scoring
AXTELL — Tyler Danburg 26, Brennan Runge 18, Calvin Johnson 11, Jacob Wehrer 10. Zach Hinrichs 8, Nic Pearson 2.
LOOMIS — Shay Swanson 21, Nolan Benjamin 10, Quinn Johnson 8, Joshua Marcy 7, Aden Lovitt 6, Jackson Lauby 3, Carson Orcutt 2.