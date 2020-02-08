KEARNEY — Dustin Klingsporn picked a good time to win his 150th wrestling match — the championship of the Fort Kearny Conference/Twin Valley Conference Tournament.
The Axtell senior got the job done, pinning Amherst’s Josh Klingelhoefer in 1-minute, 49 seconds to win the 138-pound championship Friday afternoon at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
"It’s a cool way to get your 150th win," said Axtell coach Justin Swedburg, who set the school record for career wins at 122 when he was in high school. "We’ve been having a little bit of a joking around conversation because he broke my school record of career wins this year ... so I’m hoping he can keep on picking up wins as we go."
Winning the championship in the FKC/TVC combined championship was a first for Klingsporn. He finished third as a freshman and second the past two years while running into Pleasanton’s four-time state champion Tyler Pawloski the last two years.
This year, he’s 45-2, and has often been climbing to the top of the medals podium.
His goal for the year is to "be on the podium at state this year, place high, maybe make the finals," he said.
It’s a reasonable goal, Swedburg said.
"Dustin is a kid who is just an extremely hard worker. He’s done everything that I’ve asked of him since I’ve been here. He’s put in a lot of time in the offseason, going to camps with us and a lot of time in the weight room ... A lot of times he’s physically stronger than the kid he’s wrestling against.
"He just does things the right way."
Klingsporn said he’s been trying to stay healthy, eating right and staying on course. To get on the podium, he said he has to "just stay focused and wrestle like I know I can. Don’t hold anything back."
Amherst didn’t hold anything back, either, winning its 17th straight conference championship. The Broncos scored 218.5 points, beating runner-up Hi-Line by more than 100 points.
Six Broncos — Isaiah Shield (126 pounds), Quentyn Frank (132), Riley Gallaway (170), Cole Stokebrand (182), Drew Bogard (195) and Jarin Potts (220) — won their weight divisions.
@HubSports_Buck
FKC/TVC Tournament
Team Scores
1, Amherst 218.5. 2, Hi-Line 115. 3, Shelton 96.5. 4, Ansley/Litchfield 87. 5, Axtell 85.5. 6, Elm Creek 65. 7, Loomis/Bertrand 62. 8, Franklin 52. 9, Overton 48. 10, Pleasanton 39. 11, Kenesaw 37. 12, Wilcox-Hildreth 34. 13, S-E-M 27.5. 11, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 22. 15, Harvard 19.
Championship Results
106 — 1, Trevin Edwards, LB. 2, Alex Spotanski, SH. 113 — Zach Dickau, HL, won by inj. def. over Jesse Sauceda, SH. 120 — Nickolas Kuehn, KEN, dec. Koby Smith, EC, 2-1. 126 — Isaiah Shields, AM, dec. Timmy Smith, HL, 7-2. 132 — Quentyn Frank, AM, pinned Carson Gruntorad, EC, 2:31. 138 — Dustin Klingsporn, AX, pinned Josh Klingelhoefer, AM, 1:49. 145 — Chase Pawloski, PL, pinned Lane Lieb, WH, 3:30. 152 — Castor Ruyle, SH, pinned Alex Wilbur, FR, 0:42. 160 — Conner Schutz, HL, dec. Blake Racicky, AL, 10-4. 170 — Riley Gallaway, AMH, pinned Hunter Arehart, AL, 0:48. 182 — Cole Stokebrand, AMH, pinned Kolby Larson, AL, 2:56. 195 — Drew Bogard, AMH, pinned Cauy Bennett, HL, 1:41. 220 — Jarin Potts, AMH, pinned Brendon Hall, SEM, 0:59. 285 — Kien Martin, OV, pinned Karter Moore, AL, 1:42.