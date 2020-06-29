KEARNEY — Kearney Jersey’s overwhelmed Gibbon/Shelton in an American Legion baseball game on Monday night.
Jersey’s eased to a 19-1 victory in five innings at Memorial Field.
Gibbon/Shelton scored one run in the top of the first inning, but Jersey’s responded with seven runs in the bottom of the frame.
Jersey’s scored one run in the second inning, four runs in the third and seven in the fourth in the victory.
Anthony Becker excelled on the mound for Jersey’s. He pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks allowed while striking out five batters.
Caden Petersen led Jersey’s offense with four RBIs, while Colton Eurek and Carter Krause each drove in three runs apiece. Becker and Kaden Bonner each added two RBIs apiece.
Five Points extends winning streak to six games
KEARNEY — Kearney Five Points continued their strong start to the season on Monday night.
Five Points extended their winning streak to six games with a lopsided 11-3 victory in six innings over Gibbon/Shelton at Memorial Field.
Five Points trailed 3-1 after two innings but scored three runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to take a commanding lead.
Quinn Foster and Austin Young each tallied two RBIs while Isaac Becker drove in one run for Five Points, who tallied six hits.
Logan Arnold started on the mound for Five Points and picked up the victory after pitching 4 2/3 strong innings. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits and four walks allowed while striking out six batters.