KEARNEY — Kearney Jersey’s Seniors jumped out to a one-run lead against Grand Island on Monday night.
But after the first-inning run, Jersey’s couldn’t hold onto the lead. Grand Island scored three runs in the third and nine runs in the fourth inning to run-rule Jersey’s 12-3 at Memorial Field.
Jersey’s committed four errors in the game. They finished with just four hits while leaving four runners on base. Anthony Becker tallied a triple for Jersey’s.
Grand Island posted seven hits and left eight runners on base.
Jersey’s hosts St. Paul at 8 p.m. today at Memorial Field in Kearney.