HASTINGS — Kearney Runza and Hastings battled it out in two competitive games on Wednesday night at Duncan Field in Hastings.
Hastings scored on a walk-off single to prevail in the first game of the doubleheader, 2-1, while Runza responded to split the two-game series with a 2-1 victory in the second contest.
In Game 1, Runza right-hander Mason Casper surrendered five walks but limited Hastings’ scoring changes. He allowed just one earned run on two hits and recorded four strikeouts in six innings.
Hastings had runners on first and second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the game tied and Runza reliever Chandler Welker ahead in the count, Hastings’ Mason Brumbagh laced a single to right field to score the game-winning run.
The second game of the doubleheader also featured few scoring chances for both teams.
After Hastings jumped out to a one-run lead in the first inning, Runza (5-1) responded with one run in each of the third and fourth innings.
Those two runs were enough for Runza to escape with the victory, especially with their success on the mound.
Right-handed starting pitcher Seth Stroh, who’s a Wichita State commit, allowed one earned run on two hits and five walks allowed while striking out seven batters in four innings. Will Richter pitched three scoreless innings, recording two strikeouts, in relief to seal the victory.
Post 52 win first game
KEARNEY — After Hastings claimed a 5-3 victory over Kearney Post 52 in the first game of the doubleheader on Wednesday, Post 52 battled back in the second contest to secure their first victory of the season.
Post 52 (1-6) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win in walk-off fashion, 4-3, against Hastings at Memorial Field. With two outs in the seventh, Peyton Larson hit a single to the left side of the infield, which scored two runners, for the walk-off base hit.
Hastings jumped out to the early lead, scoring three runs in the third inning of Game 2. But Post 52 starting pitcher Luke Wegner limited Hastings’ offense after the three-run inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out six batters in six innings.
Five Points falls to DCB
CAIRO — Kearney Five Points’ three-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night.
Five Points dropped a low-scoring affair, 3-1, to Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus on the road. Five Points (4-2) scored its lone run in the fourth inning when Quinn Foster scored on Easton Eatherton’s groundout.
Logan Arnold started on the mound for Five Points, allowing three unearned runs on one hit and seven walks allowed while striking out five batters in 4 2/3 innings. Chasyn Hasbrouck finished the game, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Kearney Jersey’s also played at DCB. Stats were not provided from that game.