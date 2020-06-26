KEARNEY — Kearney Runza continued their strong start to the season on Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Runza squared off against Columbus in a doubleheader and thrived in both contests. They won the first game 3-1 and the second contest 10-6.
In the first game, Runza (7-1) received a solid performance from starting pitcher Cal Higgins. The left-hander pitcher allowed zero runs on two hits and four walks allowed while striking out two batters in five innings to receive the win.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Layne Shiers hit a single to center field to drive in two runners. The two-run single was enough for Runza, who added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
In the second contest, Runza jumped ahead right away. Seth Stroh laced a single to right field to score a run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to break the scoreless tie.
Runza posted three runs in the third inning to increase their lead to 4-0.
Although Columbus scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut into Runza’s lead, Runza responded in the bottom half of the frame to take a 10-5 advantage.
Will Richter led Runza’s offense in the second contest with two hits and four runs driven in. Tanner Johnson drove in two runs while Shiers tallied two hits.
Post 52, Columbus split doubleheader
COLUMBUS — Kearney Post 52 extended their winning streak to two games after they defeated Columbus 10-1 in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday in Columbus.
That streak came to an end in the second game of the doubleheader, though. Post 52 lost 6-5 despite nearly rallying back by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth inning.
In the first game, Post 52 (2-7) run-ruled Columbus in five innings by scoring 10 runs in the fourth. They brought 14 batters to the plate in the inning.
Post 52 was led by Jais Gappa, Dawson Stutz, Jack Dahlgren, Creed Martin, Koren Conrad, and Cash Roseberry, who all drove in runs in the fourth inning.
Scout Simmons earned the win for Post 52. He allowed one hit and one run over five innings, striking out nine and walking zero.
Five Points sweep Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Five Points defeated Grand Island 13-8 and 7-6 in a doubleheader against Grand Island on Thursday night on the road.
Five Points (6-2) scored seven runs in the first inning to take control of the contest. Five Points never trailed in the game despite Grand Island’s offense showing some fight throughout the seven-inning contest.
Aidan Poppe had a home run in the fifth inning for Five Points. In the game, Five Points tallied 13 hits. Logan Greeno, Chasyn Hasbrouck, Austin Young and Poppe each had multiple hits for Five Points.
In the second game, Five Points trailed 5-4 in the top of the sixth inning when Quinn Foster doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Ryan Knipping started on the mound for Five Points. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and one run while striking out six and walking zero.
Poppe and Easton Eatherton all managed multiple hits for Five Points. Poppe went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Five Points in hits.