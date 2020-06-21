ELKHORN — Kearney Runza continued its undefeated start to the season.
On Saturday, Runza swept Mount Michael Benedictine in a two-game series in Elkhorn. Runza overwhelmed Mount Michael Benedictine in Game 1, winning 12-3, and prevailed in the second game of the doubleheader, 6-3.
Runza starting pitcher Cal Higgins set the tone on the mound right away in the first game. Higgins didn’t allow a base runner in the first three innings. While Mount Michael Benedictine struggled at the plate, Runza scored six runs in the first three innings, which included a four-run second inning.
Mount Michael Benedictine capitalized on two errors in the fourth inning to score three runs and cut Runza’s lead to 6-3. Runza tacked on three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to ease to the victory.
Higgins earned the victory, allowing three unearned runs, one hit and one walk while striking out two batters in four innings.
Nick Carlson played a key role in Runza’s offensive success, driving in four runs.
In the second game, Runza jumped ahead right away, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Runza never trailed, as the closest Mount Michael Benedictine came was when it cut Runza’s lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
Mason Casper went 2 for 4 and drove in two of Runza’s four earned runs. Seth Stroh also thrived at the plate, recording two hits, including a triple.
Jaxon Worley picked up the victory after allowing two runs in four innings. Chandler Welker earned the save, pitching one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Post 52 swept in tournament
LINCOLN — Kearney Post 52 dropped both of their games Saturday in the Lincoln Southeast Tournament. Post 52 lost to Millard North, 8-5, and Millard West, 7-3, in Lincoln.
Post 52 scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a one-run lead. But in the bottom half of the inning, Millard North’s offense came to life and scored six runs to secure an 8-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Millard North scored all six runs with two outs in the inning.
Koren Conrad drove in three of the five Post 52 runs in the six-inning game.
In Post 52’s second game of the tournament, Post 52 and Millard West were tied at 2-2 after three innings. But in the fourth, Millard West scored runs via a wild pitch, bases loaded walk and one-run single.
Millard West tacked on an additional two runs in the fifth inning.
Five Points splits doubleheader against Grand Island
KEARNEY — Kearney Five Points dropped their first game against Grand Island, 7-2, but bounced back with a lopsided 13-0 victory in the second contest of the doubleheader on Saturday.
After dropping the first game, Five Points scored two runs in the second inning, seven runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to run-rule Grand Island in five innings.
Ryan Knipping pitched five scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts, to earn the victory for Five Points. Easton Eatherton and Quinn Foster each drove in two runs for Five Points.
Jersey’s defeats Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Jersey’s scored seven runs on eight hits to defeat Grand Island, 7-2, on Saturday.
Jersey’s pitcher Anthony Becker kept Grand Island scoreless in his four innings pitched, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.
The second game of the doubleheader was called in the third inning due to weather.