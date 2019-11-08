LINCOLN — Bruning-Davenport-Shickley kept plugging along.
Even after Bertrand rallied from an 11-4 deficit to win the first set.
And after the Vikings fought off five set points to win the second set.
"I told the girls, ‘You have to determine right now if you want to be done for the year, or if you want to come out and fight,’" BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs said.
Fight they did.
Taking control of each of the last three sets, the Eagles advanced to the Class D2 state tournament semifinals with a 21-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12 win over Bertrand.
"They’re pretty resilient. They weren’t ready to give it up," Alfs said.
The Eagles (28-4) play Wynot (25-3) in today’s semifinals. Wynot defeated falls City Sacred Heart in another five-set match
BDS turned back the Vikings with a balanced offensive attack that produced 19 kills by Macy Kamler, 13 kills by Regan Alfs and 11 kils by Mariah Sliva. Sliva also had a team-high four blocks.
Bertrand got 15 kills from freshman Sadie Maloley and 13 kills from Joahanna Ford.
But it was sophomore Jordan Hilmer who triggered the second-set comeback.
Her kill started it, then four ace serves finished it. She finished with seven kills and seven ace serves.
"She did a great job and I thought she played great defense tonight," Bertrand coach Lisa Mason said. "She’s not very big on the outside, but I thought she did an OK job swinging for us."
While Bertrand had a 12-7 advantage in ace serves, the Vikings were plagued by serving errors, many at critical times. Also, most of their aces came in the first two sets.
"We weren’t able to maintain the intensity and there were a couple calls that didn’t go our way and a few plays like that one in the fifth set where we thought it was down and they barely hit it over and it went down on our back court. Just little things like that didn’t fall our way," Mason said.
@HubSports_Buck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.