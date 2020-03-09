PLEASANTON — Now it’s the Pleasanton boys’ turn.
The Pleasanton boys spent last week watching the school’s girls team win the Class D1 state basketball tournament hoping they can follow in the girls’ footsteps.
It won’t be easy. Bulldogs are seeded eighth in the boys state tournament and are ranked ninth in the Omaha World-Herald’s ratings. Their first-round opponent, North Platte St. Pat’s, is the top seed in the tournament and ranked fourth in the World-Herald ratings.
The two teams meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln East.
"They’re a very athletic team. They’re 23-2, so they’re no slouch. We will have to play extremely well to beat them," Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said.
The Irish have a collection of quality wins that elevated them to that No. 1 seed. They have seven wins over Class C1 teams, including Ogallala, which will play Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Class C1 state tournament.
They’ve also beaten Class D1 state qualifier Paxton and Class D2 state qualifier Mullen.
A pair of left-handed guards, who are outstanding shooters — Jack Heiss and Corby Condon — lead the Irish, who have won seven straight.
"The games I’m watching they’re getting some wide-open looks like nobody’s even supposed to guard them. ... Our guys will guard them," Vetter said.
For Vetter, defense and rebounding are the cornerstones of a successful game plan.
"If we can contain their shooters .... and own the boards, I think we have a chance," he said. "When you do those things well, you’re always in the game."
The teams have two common opponents — Anselmo-Merna and Cozad. Pleasanton beat Anselmo-Merna by 23 points and Cozad by seven. The Irish walloped Cozad by 36 points but only beat Anselmo-Merna by 10.
The Bulldogs (20-5) should have a height advantage, especially in the post. Six-foot-6 junior Tyce Westland averages 11.4 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game. He has 46 blocked shots this year.
Kessler Dixon, a 6-3 senior forward, is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points per game. He also averages 6.5 rebounds per game.
"Our two post players you have to worry about," Vetter said. "I think we have five players who can score."
Brady Klein averages 11.3 points per game while Seth Eckel and Jakson Keaschall average nearly eight points per game.
All were key players on Pleasanton’s football team that made it to the state championship game. It’s a winning attitude that Vetter would like to see take root and it’s not lost on the athletes or the community that Pleasanton’s athletic history lies on the basketball court. This is Pleasanton’s 23rd state tournament appearance.
"We were a regular there for a lot of years. We’re kind of hoping we’re getting the corner turned and we can re-establish that," Vetter said.
