Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...VALLEY, SHERMAN, DAWSON, BUFFALO, GOSPER, PHELPS AND KEARNEY COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR VARYING VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IF TRAVAILING ALONG INTERSTATE 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&