ELM CREEK — Pleasanton made 6-foot-5 junior forward Tyce Westland a focal point in its offense against undersized Elm Creek on Friday night.
Westland’s success around the rim caused Elm Creek to play aggressive interior defense, leaving shooters open on the perimeter. It didn’t hurt the Buffaloes until there was nearly four minutes left.
Brady Klein sank back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to allow Pleasanton to overcome a one-point deficit. The Buffaloes managed to even the score with less than two minutes left, but the Bulldogs made two free throws in the final 21 seconds to prevail 57-54 at Elm Creek.
"They’re competitors, and down the stretch when we needed them, they hit them," PHS coach Jeff Vetter said. "We kind of struggled all night from (beyond the arc), which is usually a strong area. ... They took that away from us, but when it counted, we were able to knock them down."
The victory extends the Bulldogs’ winning streak to 14 games. They haven’t lost since the second game of the season when they dropped a 55-42 home contest to Arcadia/Loup City (8-6).
The Bulldogs (15-1) have surpassed last season’s win total of 12 games. It also is the most games they’ve won in a season since 2010-11 when they posted a 21-4 record.
"I think maturity is a lot of it," Vetter said. "Certainly the success they had in football has carried over. It gave them a lot of confidence.
"To me, the corner was turned last summer in the weight room. We finally got buy in from 98 percent of the kids where before that, it necessarily hadn’t been the case. I think they realized in football that if they put in the work that good things will come."
On Friday, the Bulldogs found themselves behind 32-26 at halftime. Foul trouble haunted the Buffaloes (10-4) in the second half and aided the Bulldogs in their comeback.
The Buffaloes, who were without their second-best scorer in Gage Clabaugh due to an illness, were forced to sit leading scorer Trey Miner most of the third quarter after he picked up his fourth personal foul with just more than six minutes left in the period.
The Bulldogs managed to outscore the Buffaloes 10-5 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 37-36 entering the fourth.
With the Bulldogs up 53-51 with 1:50 left, Miner picked up his fifth foul, finishing with 10 points. Starter Troy Brumels, who had 24 points, fouled out with the Buffaloes down three points with 19 seconds left.
"It killed us," said Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee on the foul trouble. "We were outsized in about every position, and I thought our kids battled like sons of guns."
Westland carried the Bulldogs’ offense, making 12 of 14 shots to tally a game-high 28 points. He also added seven rebounds.
"He’s a strong kid, he can jump and the left hand presents a little bit of a challenge because they aren’t used to playing against a big guy like that," Vetter said. "He still has a long ways to go believe it or not. There’s a lot of things he can improve in and keep working on. We are glad he played big."
Up next today (Saturday), the Bulldogs host Kenesaw (6-8) at 7 p.m. and the Buffaloes are at Franklin (4-9) at 7:30 p.m.
Pleasanton 57, E.C. 54
Scores by Quarter
Pleasanton (15-1) 15 11 10 21 — 57
Elm Creek (10-4) 15 17 5 17 — 54
Individual Scoring
PLEASANTON — Seth Eckel 10, Kessler Dixon 5, Tyce Westland 28, Jakson Keaschall 5, Brady Klein 9.
ELM CREEK — Troy Brumels 24, Trey Miner 10, Karsten McCarter 15, Brandon Nuhfer 2, Lane Gutzwiller 3.