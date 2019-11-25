LINCOLN – Pleasanton’s improbable run through the Class D2 state football playoffs came to an end Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs were overmatched against a superior Humphrey St. Francis team in the state championship game, allowing 48 first-half points in a 70-16 loss to the Flyers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-3) won four playoff games to advance to Monday’s title game, which was their first in program history, and increased their win total by eight games from last year.
“A lot of tradition and pedigree,” said Pleasanton coach Ricci Westland on the Flyers. “Those kids are just tremendous athletes over there. Execution was flawless. They had their big boys pulling outside, pulling across. They did an excellent job. It was fun to get on this big stage and play against a top-caliber team like that.”
The Flyers (13-0) scored on nine of their 10 possessions against the Bulldogs.
After the Bulldogs went three-and-out on the first series of the game, the Flyers responded with a six-play drive. They moved the ball with ease, rushing the ball on all six plays with Taylor Wemhoff scoring on a 4-yard carry.
Quarterback Jakson Keaschall tried to connect with receiver Brady Klein for a pass on the Bulldogs’ first play of their second drive. But Keaschall failed to sneak the ball into double coverage, and the Flyers intercepted the pass and added to their lead four plays later.
The Flyers held a 24-0 advantage at the conclusion of the first quarter en route to their fifth state championship in program history.
The Flyers doubled their lead in the second quarter. The running clock limited their possessions in the second half, and they finished the game with 378 yards of total offense.
“We were making them earn it right away, but then we kind of fell apart at a certain play here and there,” Westland said. “They got momentum, and that’s kind of where we broke down.”
Monday’s game was similar to the Bulldogs’ semifinal contest against Overton on Nov. 18 when they totaled just 65 yards of total offense.
The Bulldogs struggled to sustain drives against the Flyers. They tallied more yards against the Flyers, compared to their contest against Overton, but were just as inefficient. They accumulated 190 yards, committed three turnovers and didn’t score on their first seven possessions.
The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Keaschall aired the ball out for receiver Treven Wendt for a 50-yard gain to the Flyer 1-yard line. On the next play, Kessler Dixon rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown.
With about two minutes left, Keaschall fired a strike to receiver Tyce Westland, who caught the ball in stride for a 16-yard touchdown.
In the second half, the Bulldogs held their own against the Flyers, who held a slight 22-16 edge in second-half scoring.
“I think we didn’t get the confidence in the flow of things because of the mistakes we made earlier,” Westland said. “They are a tremendous team defensively. You have to be spot on with all your assignments to be successful against a team like this.”
This season featured notable improvement for the Bulldogs, who won just two games last year. It also marked their highest win total since 2009 when they finished with an 11-1 record.
Westland credits his players’ commitment in the offseason to the reversal in results from last year to this season. They won seven consecutive games between the regular season and playoffs to put themselves in the championship game.
The Bulldogs return 14 of their 22 players next season.
“If you can dream from 2-6 last year to making it down to Memorial Stadium, you can dream and do anything,” Westland said. “That’s what I want the boys to remember that they have the ability to do.”
Humphrey St. Francis 70, Pleasanton 16
Scores by Quarter
HSF (13-0) 24 24 6 16 – 70
PHS (10-3) 0 0 8 8 – 16
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
HSF – Taylor Wemhoff 4 rush (Wemhoff run good)
HSF – Tanner Pfeifer 16 pass from Trevor Pfeifer (Trevor Pfeifer pass to Wemhoff)
HSF – Tanner Pfeifer 23 pass from Trevor Pfeifer (Trevor Pfeifer rush good)
Second Quarter
HSF – Trevor Pfeifer 2 rush (Tanner Pfeifer rush good)
HSF – Landon Kush 5 pass from Trevor Pfeifer (Tanner Pfeifer rush good)
HSF – Trevor Pfeifer 1 ruh (Kaden Hackerott rush good)
Third Quarter
HSF – Trevor Pfeifer 9 rush (Taylor Wemhoff rush failed)
PHS – Kessler Dixon 1 rush (Tyce Westland pass from Jakson Keaschall)
Fourth Quarter
HSF – Austin Leifeld 1 run (Spencer Engel rush good)
PHS – Westland 16 pass from Keaschall (Dixon pass from Keaschall)
HSF – Haustyn Forney 53 run (Isaac Classen rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – HSF: Trevor Pfeifer 8-100-3, Taylor Wemhoff 15-69-1, Haustyn Forney 2-55-1, Tanner Pfeifer 3-22-0). PHS: Kessler Dixon 4-2-1, Brodrick Paitz 2-1-0, Jakson Keaschall 5-0-0, Team 1-(-6)-0.
PASSING – HSF: Trevor Pfeifer 4-5-0 78 yards, Tanner Pfeifer 3-3-0 37 yards. PHS: Jakson Keaschall 19-32-3 193 yards.
RECEIVING – HSF: Austin Leifeld 3-37-0, Tanner Pfeifer 2-39-2, Taylor Wemboff 1-34-0, Landon Kush 1-5-0. PHS: Treven Wendt 10-123-0, Tyce Westland 6-59-2, Kessler Dixon 2-8-0, Brady Klein 1-3-0.
