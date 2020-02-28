O’NEILL — Pleasanton overcame its biggest deficit of the season to beat Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44-38 Friday night in the D1-3 District Final at O’Neill.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs went on a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to pull out the victory and earn a spot in the state tournament that begins Thursday in Lincoln.
"It’s been kind of a long week. We’ve got girls battling flu, missing practices, missing school, and we just had to keep battling and find a way to win," Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said.
Foul trouble created the most problems in the second half. Katy Lindner had her fourth in the first minute of the third quarter. But it was a basket by Lindner that gave the undefeated Bulldogs the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
"Our pressure got to them in the fourth quarter. We got some nice steals and some easy layups, which we weren’t doing the first three quarters," Arensdorf said.
The pressure slowed an offense that was beginning to take charge.
"They were sitting back in a zone and we weren’t shooting the ball very well. ... And they hit some big-time shots," Arensdorf said.
The Bears’ Erica Wolfgram, a 5-foot-8 junior, led all scorers with 16 points and she hit a couple key 3-pointers as LCC made its run. But the Bulldogs stuck to the game plan "and it ended well," Arensdorf said.
Isabelle Paitz led Pleasanton with 11 points while Kaci Pierce scored nine and Cadee Nichols eight.
Arensdorf said he didn’t think Pierce came out of the game at any time. She made 7 of 9 free throws and rebounded well.
Outscoring the Bears 17-9 in the fourth quarter helped the Bulldogs pull away.
"They were excited. I think there were some girls who were a little nervous in the third quarter," Arensdorf said.
Pleasanton 44, Laurel-CC 38
Score by Quarters
Pleasanton (25-0) 10 10 7 17 — 44
Laurel-CC (13-12) 6 10 13 9 — 38
PLEASANTON — Isabelle Paitz 11, Kaci Pierce 9, Cadee Nichols 8, Katy Lindner 6, Chelsey Fisher 6, Paige Weisdorfer 4.
LAUREL-CONCORD/COLERIDGE — Erica Wolfgram 16, Delaney Ehlers 7, Kinsey Hall 7, Morgan Forsberg 5, Haley Christensen 3.