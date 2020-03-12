LINCOLN — Pleasanton had top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s on the ropes in the first round of the Class D1 boys basketball state tournament Thursday morning.
Six-foot-5 junior forward Tyce Westland backed down his defender and scored on a layup to even the score with five seconds left in regulation. He was fouled on the play but missed the and-1 opportunity, sending the game into overtime.
North Platte St. Patrick’s regrouped and outscored the Bulldogs by nine points in the overtime period to fend off the upset scare, 57-48, at Lincoln East High.
“We got shots, but we just didn’t hit them,” Pleasanton coach Jeff Vetter said. “There’s a lot of pressure on these kids when they come down here. St. Pat’s played nice defense and knew where our shooters were. They got out and contested our shots.”
The eighth-seeded Bulldogs (20-6) found themselves behind by five points with about two minutes left in the third quarter.
That quickly changed, however. Sophomore forward Carter Klein drained two shots from beyond the arc and senior guard Seth Eckel made a go-ahead 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs ahead 41-37 with 32 seconds left in the period.
But the Bulldogs’ offense went cold in the final quarter.
Klein made a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the period, which was their only points until Westland’s basket with five seconds left.
Despite the Bulldogs’ offensive woes, the Irish (23-2) never stretched their lead to more than a basket. They had chances to put the game out of reach but went 2 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Charles Aufdenkamp scored off a Bulldog turnover with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in overtime. They led the rest of the way, finding success at the free-throw line. They went 7 of 8 on free throws in overtime.
The Bulldogs carried their offensive struggles into overtime. Their only points came when senior guard Brady Klein made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bulldogs missed seven shots and committed three turnovers in the extra period.
The Irish haven’t excelled at the free-throw line this season. Coach William O’Malley turned to his assistant coaches late in regulation and recalled a pregame conversation where they discussed how those struggles haven’t cost them a game this season, he said.
He was pleased with how his team bounced back and made a higher percentage of free throws in overtime.
“The kids came back and hit the free throws they needed to to ice it,” O’Malley said.
Thursday’s game marked the Bulldogs’ first state tournament appearance since 2011. This season marked their second constitutive winning season, as they increased their win total by eight games from last year.
“Our kids are fighters,” Vetter said. “They’re never going to quit. They are going to battle all the way to the end. They had a great season. Nothing to sneeze at with a 20-6 record. There’s 4,000 kids who would love to be here right here, right now.”
NPSP 57, Pleasanton 48
Scores By Quarter
PHS (20-6) 11 15 15 5 2 — 48
NPSP (23-2) 8 21 10 7 11 — 57
Individual Scoring
PLEASANTON — Seth Eckel 12, Kessler Dixon 4, Tyce Westland 10, Jakson Keaschall 6, Brady Klein 7, Carter Klein 9.
NPSP — Joseph Heirigs 19, Corby Condon 8, Charles Aufdenkamp 8, Alexander Davies 4, William Moats 5, Trayton White 6, Logan O’Malley 7.