KEARNEY— Plans are moving forward - but are tentative - for Legion baseball in Kearney this summer.
Even though the national American Legion organization has canceled its activities, Nebraska will have Legion baseball at least in some areas.
“There are a lot more questions out there right now than there are answers,” Kearney coach Brad Archer said after a local coaches meeting Wednesday night.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ most recent guidelines have given baseball and softball the green light to begin practicing June 1 and playing games beginning June 18.
Kearney had a schedule in place for its Legion teams, which began later this month, but they have been trashed. Archer admits he’s worried about putting together a schedule.
“I’ve been on a lot of Zoom meetings with Omaha coaches, Lincoln coaches and coaches across the state and ... the majority of Omaha teams are not leaving Omaha,” Archer said, “and I haven’t talked to enough of them yet to see if they’re going to let anyone from outside of Omaha come in.”
Lincoln coaches have yet to say if they are going to travel. Archer said those coaches have a meeting Friday with Lincoln Public Schools because most of their practice facilities are on school grounds.
“If they do get the OK to practice and play games, you never know if Lincoln is going to make the same decision and not travel as well. ... If Lincoln doesn’t play or if they decide they’re not going to travel as well, that’s going to have ramifications especially for the rest of the Class A schools in Nebraska,” Archer aid. “So there are a lot of questions that need to be answered yet.”
Most of those questions will be answered in the next week to 10 days, setting the stage for a couple of days of tryouts beginning June 1, followed by practice and then the games.
Practices and games will have to follow the governor’s guidelines meaning no players will be allowed in the dugouts during practices. They will have to lay out their equipment — including bats, gloves and helmets — behind the fence and spaced 6 feet apart in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Parents will not be allowed to stay to watch practice after dropping their kids off.
When the games begin, a limited number of players will be allowed in the dugout.
“When your team is at bat, in order to keep the distance rule, kids are going to have to get out of the dugout and sit behind the dugout in the stands,” Archer said.
Only immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games and they will be required to observe social distancing and sit in lawn chairs outside the fence — a directive that doesn’t work at Kearney’s Memorial Field.
“I think when those guidelines came out they were looking at a lot of Little League-type fields where the stands are right behind the dugout and there’s limited seating, and those stands are going to have to be used for kids to sit on if you don’t have enough room in your dugout,” Archer said. “At Harmon Park you would be fine because people can sit in lawn chairs outside the fence in the outfield ... but there’s nowhere to watch a game at Memorial Field outside the fence.”
However, Archer said, with the help of the city, which owns Memorial Field, seating can be arranged maintaining social distancing guidelines.
“Personally, I think baseball and softball, for lack of a better term, are the guinea pigs to see how everybody adjusts to the guidelines and those type of things, and that maybe will carry over to fall sports moving forward,” Archer said.
