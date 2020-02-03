PLEASANTON — Once the Overton girls hit their stride, they left S-E-M behind.
Outscoring the Mustangs by seven points or more the last three quarters, the Eagles pulled away for a 55-32 victory in the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament at Pleasanton.
Overton coach Nicole Arp said the Eagles started taking advantage of the openings in S-E-M’s 1-3-1 defense after trailing 12-11 early in the second quarter.
"That’s what we spent a lot of time talking about at halftime was the openings that we can have, and just slowing the game down and playing with composure and just working the ball around more instead of trying to rushing a shot."
Being quick on the draw has been an issue for the Eagles so far this season.
"It’s been one of our main focuses, just being aware of what is on the clock, how much time is left, and do we need to go down and shoot the shot right away. Do we have people rebounding? It’s just taking good shots and working the ball to make the defense move," Arp said.
Overton led 23-16 at halftime and Rachel Eckland was just starting to warm up.
The junior forward finished with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers along the way.
"She passed the ball when she needed to, but she found her open shots," Arp said. "She has a really good dribble drive and jump shot that’s working for us."
Haley Fleischman finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and collecting 18 rebounds.
Faith Whitesel led S-E-M with nine points.
Overton exteneded its lead to 14 points by the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter while winning its 10th straight game.
With the win, the Eagles advance to play top-seeded Pleasanton in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at the Viaero Center. Pleasanton defeated Ansley/Litchfield 65-9 in the other quarterfinal game at Pleasanton.
At Elm Creek, Loomis and Elm Creek advanced and will play in the other semifinal on Thursday.
@HubSports_Buck
Overton 55, S-E-M 32
Score by Quarters
S-E-M (9-6) 7 9 9 7 — 32
Overton (15-3) 7 16 16 16 — 55
Individual Scoring
S-E-M — Faith Whitesel 9, Faith Hernandez-7, Ellie Guthard 4, , Audrey Reiter 4, Sidney Ripp 3, Abbie Rohde 2, Sarah Glatter 2.
OVERTON — Rachel Ecklund 18, Haley Fleischman 13, Morgan Barner 8, Ella Luther 5, Kenzie Scheele 4, Maeli Meier 3, Peyton Eby 2, Addison Luther 2.