KEARNEY — Upon graduation from Sumner High School, Dan Simmons had plans to play basketball at Hastings College.
He gave up his last year of baseball in Broken Bow to get ready for that next step but decided to play a little fast-pitch softball for the Sam’s Market softball team in Sumner.
“Sam had been pitching for a long time,” Simmons recalled, and one night his arm was a little sore so he asked for someone to step up. Simmons, then a shortstop, decided to give it a try.
“I pitched an inning and a third and I walked or hit a total of 16 batters in an inning and a third. I decided if I’m going to do this I better go home and practice,” he said.
Practice made perfect.
Tonight (Saturday), 32 years after his playing career ended, and after a highly success stint as the softball coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Simmons will be inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame for his pitching prowess. During a 20-year career pitching for the Broken Bow Travelers, Simmons compiled an 834-89 record at the Major and Class A levels. He led the team, which was managed by his brother Ron, to two World Championship Tournaments and had an ERA of 1.82. He earned tournament MVP honors 32 times.
“It’s kind of a nice deal as old as I am. ... Some friends and former players went to bat and wrote some letters. I appreciate that, but it’s a long time ago,” he said.
Between 1971 and 1987, he led his team to eight ASA state championships.
He lacked the height of an overpowering pitcher, so he had to learn to throw “a lot of different things.“ He could throw a fastball, a rise ball, a drop ball, a knuckleball and a changeup.
“I never had a really good drop ball,” he said, “but I had a hard knuckleball and a changeup that was a little more unique. People hadn’t seen it a lot. ... I learned it from a pitcher in Canada when we were in a tournament in Canada,” he said.
In 1987, with the exception of a final appearance in the World Championships, Simmons gave up his playing career to coach the Lopers.
“There wasn’t time to think about playing. I knew I was at the end of my career,” he said. “My playing career went in the duffel bag and I didn’t have time to think about that.”
Simmons coached the UNK softball team from 1988 to 2000, compiling a 448-145 record. His teams won the NAIA national championship in 1990, finished second in 1989 and placed fifth in 1988. After the program joined the NCAA, Simmons’ Lopers were national runners-up in 1999, fourth in 1996 and seventh in 1997 and 1998.
He earned NAIA National Coach of the Year honors in 1990, NAIA District 11 Coach of the Year honors four times and NCAA Division II regional Coach of the Year four times.
In 2009, he was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Century, having been named the league’s Coach of the Year in five of the seven years he coached in that league. During that span the Lopers lost 14 conference games.
Simmons continues to work with young players giving pitching lessons. Not all of them catch onto the changeup or knuckleball because “they’re hard to throw,” he said.
More importantly, he said the key to being a successful pitcher “is to surround yourself with really great players defensively and my brother did that very well. That was the biggest aid I had,” he said.
