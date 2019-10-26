RUSHING
Miko Maessner, Kearney High, rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 31-14 win over North Platte.
Jacob Drahota, Ravenna, averaged 44.3 yards per carry as he picked up 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Bluejays’ win 78-14 win over Heartland.
Trey Wenburg, Wilcox-Hildreth, rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdowns in the Falcons’ 42-13 loss to Sandhills Valley.
PASSING
Heinrich Haarberg, KCHS, completed 9 of 15 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the Stars’ 55-18 win over Holdrege.
Jake Jarzynka, Ravenna, completed 7 of 9 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the Bluejays’ 78-14 win over Heartland.
Jayden Bauer, Wilcox-Hildreth, completed 8 of 17 passes for 89 yards in the Falcons’ 42-13 loss to Sandhills Valley.
RECEIVING
Trey Meith, Ravenna, caught six passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Bluejays’ 78-14 win over Heartland.
Austin Christner, KCHS, caught two passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Stars’ 55-18 win over Holdrege.
Trey Wenburg, Wilcox-Hildreth, caught six passes for 75 yards in the Falcons’ 42-13 loss to Sandhills Valley.
TACKLES
Jacob Wendell, Wilcox-Hildreth made 19 total tackles — 11 solo and eight assists — in the Falcons’ 42-13 loss to Sandhills Valley.
RETURNS
Will Fiddelke, Ravenna, returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown in the Bluejays’ 78-14 win over Heartland.
KILLS
9 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-23 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
9 — Alexis Billeter, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-17, 25-18 loss to Ansley/Litchfield.
BLOCKS
5 — Katy Lindner, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-23 win over Ansley/Litchfield.
ASSISTS
25 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25 23 win over Ansley/Litchfield
17 — Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-7, 25-7 win over Loomis.
16 — Georgia Crandall, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-17, 25-18 loss to Ansley/Litchfield.
DIGS
20 — Paige Booe, Loomis, in the Wolves’ 25-17, 25-18 loss to Ansley/Litchfield.
13 — Belle Paitz, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-15, 25-23 win over Ansley/Litchfield
10 — Cadee Nichols, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ win over Ansley/Litchfield.
10 — Paige Wiesdorfer, Pleasanton, in the Bulldogs’ 25-7, 25-7 win over Loomis.
