OMAHA — Everything was going according to plan for Amherst’s Quentyn Frank.
He already had the lead and was in control of Raymond Central’s Logan Bryce.
“Then I felt a pop,” he said. “They called that stalemate, or whatever they called it, and I just sat there. I didn’t know if I could get up or not. I just sat there.”
After a little treatment, Frank got up and finished off an 8-3 victory to win the Class C 132-pound championship at the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
It was Frank’s second appearance in the finals. Last year he lost to Plainview’s Nate Christensen 6-5.
“It’s unreal. It’s just amazing. It'a something I’ve worked for,” Frank said. “I wanted to be a four-time (champion) and that was taken away from me last year. I came back having my mind set on one thing and that was to work harder than last year.”
Frank worked his way through a 43-3 season with the goal of getting back to the finals after his heart-wrenching loss.
“I pushed myself harder in practice, pushed my partners to work harder to push me harder. … This is what I wanted forever,” Frank said.
That preparation paid off with a spot in the finals and a bid for a gold medal that couldn’t be stopped by a rolled ankle or a move by Bryce that made Frank just a little bit leery.
In the end, it was the ankle that caused the biggest concern. “It doesn’t like me putting much pressure on it. It’s hard wrestling with one leg,” he said.
But it couldn’t stop the pursuit of his dream.
Frank’s championship helped Amherst to a tie for seventh place in the Class C ratings.
The Broncos’ Cole Stokebrand added a third-place finish and Isaiah Shields finished fifth and Jarin Potts placed sixth.
