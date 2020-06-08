KEARNEY — More than 100 golfers — 69 boys and 34 girls — competed Monday in the Kearney Junior Classic at the Kearney Country Club.
The tournament was scheduled for two days and two courses, but was shortened to one day due to precautions for the coronavirus pandemic.
Golfers competed in five age divisions. The winners and top Hub Territory finishers were:
Boys 7-8 (9-hole) — 1, Corbyn Robinson, Overton, 36.
Boys 9-11 (9-hole) — 1, Henry Stempson, Lincoln, 44; 7, Ty Swarm, Kearney, 67.
Boys 12-13 — 1, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 80; T5, Jackson Dunham, Kearney, 90.
Boys 14-15 — 1, Jackson Benge, Omaha, 76; T8, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 93.
Boys 16 and older — 1, Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 77; 27, Preston Skeen, Kearney, 97.
Girls 7-8 (9-hole) — 1, Hallie Rech, Ashland, 56.
Girls 9-11 (9-hole) — 1, Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 46; 4, Macy Jorgensen, Minden, 71.
Girls 12-13 (9-hole) — 1, Madison Murnan, Omaha, 51; 3, Lauren Lydiatt, Kearney, 62.
Girls 14-15 — 1, Eden Larson, Lincoln, 84.
Girls 16 and older — 1, Lauren Carr, Lincoln, 79; T6, Eve Edwards, Kearney, 89.