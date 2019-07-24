NORTH PLATTE — Kearney Runza’s streak of 14 straight area tournament titles came to an end Tuesday.
Hastings, which hadn’t won the tournament since 1992, scored three runs in the sixth, then plated one in the seventh, to beat Runza 6-5 at North Platte’s Bill Wood Field.
It was the second loss of the double-elimination tournament for Runza, which advances to the state tournament’s National Division that begins Saturday in Kearney.
Hastings will play in the American Division in Omaha.
Kearney (32-10) built a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, scoring four in the second on RBI singles by Trey Rodriguez and Mason Casper and bases-loaded walks by Corbin Foster and Seth Stroh.
Hastings cut into the lead with two in the third then tied the score with three in the sixth.
In the seventh, Hastings loaded the bases with no outs, then won the game when pinch hitter Jake Schroeder was hit by a pitch.
Casper was the losing pitcher, entering in relief of Stroh. Stroh pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out five and two of the runs were unearned.
Casper gave up three hits in 2/3 of an inning.
At the plate, Casper was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Stroh and Will Richter also had two hits.
Josh Brooks, the fifth Hastings pitcher on the day, was credited with the win after a three-up, three-down seventh.
Pairings for the state tournaments will be announced later this week.