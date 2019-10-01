KEARNEY — Ravenna’s girls cross country team doesn’t have the roster depth as some of the other teams in Class D.
The Bluejays have just four runners, which is the minimum amount for a full team. Their four runners thrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational and placed second and just seven points behind North Platte St. Patrick in Class D on Monday afternoon at the Kearney Country Club.
Junior Kacey Dethlefs finished fourth and junior Shavanna Douglas placed sixth to lead the Bluejays. Sophomore Alivia Rager was 45th and freshman Mckenzie Greenland was 61st.
"This year we have a team of four runners, but each of them has done really well," Dethlefs said. "Shavanna Douglas has improved a lot over the summer and has definitely helped the team, along with Alivia Rager. We have a newcomer in Mckenzie Greenland, and she’s pretty good and sticking with Alivia."
Dethlefs completed the race in 21 minutes, 51.5 seconds and was 53.5 seconds behind first-place finisher Alayna Vargas, who’s a freshman at Hastings St. Cecilia.
Last year, Dethlefs placed 10th with a time that was better than Monday’s result, she said. She was still satisfied with the result, though, especially with the temperature hovering in the low-90s.
"The heat didn’t really help and the wind kind of gets you when you’re running head on, but overall, I think it was really good," Dethlefs said. "I love running the hills. I am one of those kids that once I get the downhill, I just go. I love this course. This course is awesome."
Douglas had a time of 22:41.4, while Rager and Greenland finished the race in 26:23.1 and 26:58.4, respectively.
Dethlefs placed 21st with a time of 21:29.8 at the state meet last year, which also occurs at the Kearney Country Club. She spent the offseason working on her skills and has consistently finished third in meets this season, she said.
With the state meet on Oct. 25, Dethlefs was encouraged with her result on Monday but wants to "get in some more hills" over the next three weeks to prepare for the hilly 5-kilometer Kearney Country Club course.
"I think it really prepares you because you are racing against a lot of the teams that are probably going to be at state," she said. "I think it’s a good place to see where you’re at before you get to state."
Class D Team Results
1, St. Patrick 93; 2, Ravenna 100; 3, Thayer Central 102; 4, GICC 114; 5, Gibbon 127; 6, Tri County 146; 7, St. Cecilia 147; 8, Arcadia-Loup City 148; 9, Bridgeport 149; 10, St. Francis 167; 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 180; 12, Logan View 214; 13, Blue Hill-Red Cloud 231; 14, Cambridge 234; 15, Bayard 237; 16, Amherst 244; 17, Axtell 259; 18, Maxwell 270; 19, Hi-Line 284; 20, Sutherland 300; 21, Lincoln Lutheran 311; 22, Wood River 320; 23, Hershey 336; 24, Wilber-Clatonia 395; 25, Shelton 396; 26, South Loup 426.
Top-10 Area Results
1, Alayna Vargas, St. Cecilia, 20:58.6; 4, Kacey Dethlefs, Ravenna, 21:51.5; 6, Shavanna Douglas, Ravenna, 22:41.4; 16, Grace Whaley, Amherst, 24:07.7; 17, Jade Bentley, Gibbon, 24:09.2; 20, Alissa Bailey, Gibbon, 24:16.2; 21, Lindsay Wilkens, Gibbon, 24:29.7; 45, Alivia Rager, Ravenna, 26:23.1; 50, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 26:39.0; 59, Marley Gonzalez, Bertrand, 26:56.0; 61, Mckenzie Greenland, Ravenna, 26:58.4.
