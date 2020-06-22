KEARNEY — With two outs and the bases loaded, Quinn Foster smacked a double to left field to drive in three runs to give Kearney Five Points the 9-8 walk-off victory at Memorial Field on Monday.
The victory allowed Five Points (4-1) to sweep the doubleheader after easing to a 9-1 victory over McCook in Game 1 on Monday.
Five Points carried a 6-4 lead into the sixth inning. But McCook scored four runs in the top of the sixth to seize the lead.
Foster, who served as Five Points’ No. 3 hitter, went 3 for 5 at the plate and drove in a game-high four runs. Ryan Knipping and Owen Frisson each tallied two hits apiece.
In Game 1, Five Points run-ruled McCook in six innings. They scored runs in four of the six innings. Easton Eatherton drove in three runs to lead Five Points while Foster and Logan Arnold each tallied two RBIs.
Five Points pitcher Aidan Poppe was nearly unhittable, allowing one hit, one walk and one unearned run while striking out seven batters. He threw just 73 pitches in the six-inning complete game.
Kearney Jersey’s played a doubleheader at McCook. Stats were not provided.