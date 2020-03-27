KEARNEY — The time has come to tee it up.
Clear, calm and warm conditions Monday and Tuesday brought golf clubs out of the garages and closets as early birds hit the links in spite of coronavirus concerns.
Kearney public golf courses Meadowlark Hills and Buffalo Ridge were open for play this week, following guidelines and recommendations of public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control. One area course not open is Awarii Dunes, but that reflects weather conditions, not social distancing recommendations, according to Awarii Dunes PGA General Manager Jeff Perdew.
"We believe golf is one of the safer things you can be doing," Perdew said. "You get outside, you get some things off your, mind."
Meadowlark Hills opened under special restrictions because of the coronavirus.
Tee times will be spaced 18 minutes apart with carts limited to one rider. The clubhouse will be closed except for purchase of packaged food or snacks and canned or bottled beverages.
Players are asked to enter through the east door.
On the course, players are asked to refrain from touching the flagstick and inserts have been placed in the cup to eliminate the need to remove the flagstick.
Hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes will be abundantly available.
@HubSports_Buck