KEARNEY — For the first time since 1951, Kearney will not have Little League baseball.
On Monday, the Kearney Little League Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the season due to coronavirus concerns.
Citing the health restrictions recently announced by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the board of directors issued a statement on the league’s website saying, “We do not have the capacity to offer a successful program this summer – and so we are going to have to forego our regular operations in 2020.”
The league will refund all registration fees for the year, except for processing fees for credit card payments. Donors and sponsors will be offered a range of options, including full refunds.
Kearney Little League has been Nebraska’s most successful program, winning the state championship nine of the last 10 years while becoming the first Nebraska program to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
“Our strong desire to find a way to offer some kind — any kind — of baseball program this summer was outweighed by both the restrictions and the continuing risks. At younger ages, for example, it simply is not possible to do what we do without close contact between coaches and players,” the statement said. “... Every night we would be putting at risk both our young players, our mostly young adult-aged umpires and, importantly, our valued volunteer managers and coaches both young and old. The idea that someone could unknowingly return to Kearney and one of our diamonds with an asymptomatic case of the coronavirus, and accidentally infect one of our players or volunteers, was a very uncomfortable risk and one that our board weighed with careful consideration.”
The board expressed appreciation for the city of Kearney and its Park and Recreation Department for its efforts to try to make the season possible.