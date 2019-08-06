WESTFIELD, Ind. — Fargo Little League scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday afternoon to beat Kearney 6-3 in an elimination game of the Midwest Regional in Westfield, Indiana.
Three straight one-out singles started the extra-inning rally for the North Dakota state champions. Then, after a strikeout, Colby Hanson singled to center field, scoring two more runs. Hanson was 2 for 5 at the plate, driving in three runs. Benson Grande was 4 for 5 for Fargo, and he picked up the pitching save, facing the last Kearney batter in the bottom of the seventh.
Kearney came away with seven hits, including a double by Griffin Novacek, who was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Kearney took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and scored another run in the fourth that tied the score at 3-3.
Logan Clark took the pitching loss, entering in the fifth inning. He gave up seven hits but struck out four. Bryce Andersen started, allowing three runs in 4 2/3 innings and striking out seven.
Fargo stays alive to play the winner of Rapid City, S.D., and Webb City, Mo., Played later Tuesday.