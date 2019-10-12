HILDRETH — Freshman running back Colton Stubbs found the edge and dashed up the sideline for a 28-yard score on Eustis-Farnam’s first offensive play on Friday night.
It was a snapshot of the Knights’ offensive success throughout their four-quarter throttling of Wilcox-Hildreth. The Knights’ speed created issues for Wilcox-Hildreth and allowed them to eclipse 400 rushing yards in a 86-34 victory in a six-man football game in Hildreth.
"That was a tough one," said Wilcox-Hildreth coach Gabe Eberhardt. "I’m pretty disappointed with the way we played. We know we have some guys who have the talent to play a lot better than they did. We got a lot we have to fix this week."
The Falcons’ offense was lifeless early but came to life with less than two minutes left in the first half. The Falcons (4-2) posted 414 yards of total offense, despite the absence of junior running back Triston Nicks. He suffered an injury late in the Falcons’ 61-60 victory over Silver Lake on Oct. 4.
Nicks is the Falcons’ leading rusher and receiver. In five games, he has rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns on 116 carries while hauling in 25 passes for 320 yards and eight scores.
"He’s a pretty dynamic catcher out of the backfield," Eberhardt said. "He also runs the ball really well. We had to adjust things quite a bit. Our run game takes a hit without him. ... We knew we’d have to pass a little more in this game, but we were hoping to get a little more out of our running game."
The Knights (5-2) scored on their first six possessions to hold a 46-0 advantage with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half.
They thrived rushing the ball. They didn’t do anything fancy, but instead ran straight at the Falcons’ defense and used their athleticism to beat tacklers and find open field
After Stubbs’ touchdown, senior quarterback Tanner Fangmeyer kept the ball on an option play and plunged into the end zone for a 12-yard score.
Senior running back Grady Wright ran for 4-yard and 1-yard touchdowns, and Stubbs added on with scoring runs for 16 and 14 yards during the Knights’ 46-point stretch.
The Falcons ended the Knights’ shutout bid when Gavin Sheen delivered a strike to Jayden Bauer for a 11-yard touchdown with 1:44 left in the first half.
After Wright added a 24-yard TD run for the Knights, Sheen scrambled for a 17-yard to cut the Knights’ lead to 54-16 with about eight seconds left in the half.
The second half was slightly more competitive with the Knights outscoring the Falcons 32-16.
Sheen threw for 189 yards and two scores and rushed for 206 yards and three TDs to lead the Falcons.
The Knights finished with 610 yards of total offense. Stubbs led the Knights’ rushing attack, which finished with 435 yards, with 12 carries for 280 yards and five TDs.
"They were very efficient on offense," Eberhardt said. "They ran it right down our throats, and we didn’t really have an answer for it defensively. Then on offense, we were kind of stagnant at times and just didn’t make the plays we normally make or that we are capable of making.
"All around, just not a great game for us, and we have to get back to the drawing board for our next opponent."
Up next, the Falcons face Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (2-6) at 7 p.m. Friday at Sumner.
E-F 86, Wil-Hil 34
Scores by Quarter
E-F (5-2) 32 24 24 6 — 86
W-H (4-2) 0 16 6 12 — 34
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
E-F — Colton Stubbs 28 run (Tanner Fangmeyer kick good)
E-F — Fangmeyer 12 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
E-F — Grady Wright 4 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
E-F — Stubbs 16 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
Second Quarter
E-F — Wright 1 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
E-F — Stubbs 14 run (Fangmeyer kick failed)
W-H — Jayden Bauer 11 pass from Gavin Sheen (Macyn Yeutter kick good)
E-F — Wright 24 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
W-H — Sheen 17 run (Yeutter kick good)
Third Quarter
E-F — Stubbs 24 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
E-F — Stubbs 69 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
W-H — Sheen 12 run (Yeutter kick failed)
E-F — Cade Schmidt 60 pass from Fangmeyer (Fangmeyer kick good)
Fourth Quarter
W-H — Sheen 67 run (Yeutter kick failed)
E-F — Luis Zuniga 1 run (Fangmeyer kick good)
W-H — Bauer 7 pass from Sheen (Yeutter kick failed)
