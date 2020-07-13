KEARNEY — Kearney Runza Seniors pitchers Seth Stroh, Will Richter and Chandler Welker combined to pitch a 2-hit shutout Saturday as Kearney defeated Millard North 1-0 at Memorial Field.
Stroh pitched five no-hit innings, striking out nine.
Runza scored its only run in the third inning when Layne Shiers scored on an infield groundout by Nick Carlson.
Post 52 rolls North Star, falls short against Pius
LINCOLN — Kearney Post 52 Juniors plated 20 runs in three innings to rout Lincoln North Star 20-8 Saturday in Lincoln.
Five Kearney batters had two hits each. Peyton Larson, Max Myers and Nolan Smith had triples. Brodie Arnold had a double.
Blake Rehtus was the winning pitcher, striking out six in five innings.
In the late game, Post 52 rallied for four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead over Sandhills Global, but the Lincoln Pius X team scored two in the bottom of the fifth to come away with a 6-5 win.
Max Myers had a triple for Kearney and Jack Dahlgren had a double.
North Platte sweeps Jersey’s
NORTH PLATTE — North Platte scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Kearney Jersey’s 5-4 Sunday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader at North Platte’s Bill Wood Field.
Jersey’s had scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Ethan Longoria, Carter Krause and Riley Gallaway had two hits each for Jersey’s. Anthony Becker struck out six in five innings.
In the 13-0 North Platte victory, each team had six hits but Kearney committed three errors. Colton Eurek was 2 for 2 with a double to lead the Kearney offense.