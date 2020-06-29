KEARNEY — Kearney Runza Seniors scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday afternoon to break a tie and give Kearney an 8-6 victory against Millard West.
It was the only game of the weekend for Runza.
Seth Stroh was 2 for 2 with a home run and a double for Runza (8-1) and Will Richter was 2 for 4.
Chandler Welker was the winning pitcher in relief of Brayden Andersen and Richter. Welker pitched 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.
Post 52 sweeps Norfolk
Kearney Post 52 Juniors swept a doubleheader from Norfolk on Sunday, winning 11-3 and 15-4 to improve to 4-7-1.
In the first game, Cash Roseberry went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Dylan Welsh was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double. Ty Redinger tripled and Peyton Larson doubled. Riley Miller was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits and striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Jack Dahlgren was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Hudson Berrand, Jake Gappa and Brodie Arnold connected for doubles. Koren Conrad started on the mound, striking out two and giving up two hits in 3 2/3 innings of the five-inning victory.
Five Points routs Lincoln Southwest
Kearney Five Points Juniors improved to 9-2 with a pair of run-rule victories against Lincoln Southwest on Sunday.
Kearney won the first game 15-4 then took the nightcap 10-1.
Five Points had 15 hits in the first game – three by Ryan Knipping and two each by Owen Fritson, Logan Arnold and Evan Polen. Aiden Poppe was the winning pitcher who scattered five hits.
In the second game, a 9-run third inning launched Kearney to victory. Easton Eatherton and Eli Bond had two hits apiece. Arnold and Chasyn Hasbrouck doubled. Fritson was the winning pitcher, recording five strikeouts.