LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm dropped a 6-2 decision to the Lincoln Stars on Friday night at the Ice Box in Lincoln.
Joe Berg and Davis Burnside each scored for the Storm (22-16-5-2) in the loss. It marked the Storm’s third straight loss.
Lincoln (22-18-3-2) scored three goals in the opening six minutes of the game to jump out to a big lead.
The Storm pulled goalie Todd Scott after he allowed the third goal. They inserted Ryan Ouellette in net.
Scott recorded one save on four shots in his 10th appearance in goal this season. Ouellette made 20 saves on 23 shots in relief.
Berg scored the Storm’s first goal of the game just over six minutes into the first period to cut the lead to 3-1.
The only goal of the second period was scored on a 5-on-3 power play by Lincoln’s Christian Sarlo.
The deficit was too much for the Storm to overcome in the third period, which featured three goals scored between the two teams.
The Storm remained in fourth place in the Western Conference standings despite the loss.
The Storm return to action at 7:05 p.m. today (Saturday) against the Stars at the Ice Box.