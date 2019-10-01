KEARNEY — Through the heat and the wind, Axtell’s Lincoln Trent pushed on.
"The first mile was a little faster than I wanted, but I wanted to take the lead right away because I knew I could hold it," he said after winning the Class D boys race Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Cross Country Invitational.
Trent ran the hilly 5-kilometer course at the Kearney Country Club in 17 minutes, 55.8 seconds. Runner-up Trevor Kuncl of Mullen was 21.6 seconds behind.
Trent’s Axtell teammate Jaron Bergstrom finished third, helping the Wildcats win the team championship in the 33-team race. Axtell scored 37 points with runner-up St. Paul far back with 85.
The dominating victory puts Axtell at the top of the teams to beat when the top runners return to the KCC course in less than a month to compete for the state championships.
"It’s really uplifting (to win)," Trent said. "These are mostly the teams we’ll compete against for state, too. It’s good to know we can compete in this race."
Axtell coach Joe Philippi said, "It’s a great measure. We even had a kid who didn’t finish today and we still did really well."
Many teams had a runner or two who didn’t finish as temperatures soared over 90 degrees and winds gusted and more than 20 mph.
"It was a hot day and it’s a lot hillier than a lot of the courses we go to. ... I knew we were tough but we really showed it today," Philippi said..
Even though he won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter at last year’s state track meet, Trent still seeks a comfort zone in cross country. Early-season illness prevented him from getting that experience last year. He’s gaining it as fast as he can this year and quickly went to the front...
"I didn’t want to have anyone pass me so I didn’t feel any regrets or feel like I wasn’t worthy to be in the top three," he said.
Quickly, the conditions developed into his toughest challenger.
"The wind ... really sucks the air out of you. The heat doesn’t both your too much if you’re hydrated," Trent said.
Lexington boys second in Class B
Second place at the Rim Rock Classic on Saturday, the multi-state festival in Lawrence, Kan., Felt better for Lexington coach Sam Jilka than second place at the UNK Invitational.
"It wasn’t our strongest day," Jilka said. "But you have to take the weather into consideration, even if you don’t want to. ... It’s going to be understandable we’re going to be leg tired. We were sluggish as they warmed up, you could tell. You just hope they put their heart into it.
"Hopefully we’ll get to run it again and redeem ourselves."
Omaha Skutt, with three in the top 10 and three more in the next 11, easily won the Class B team championship. The Skyhawks finished 40 points ahead of Lexington, whose third runner finished behind Skutt’s sixth.
Cyrus Rhea finished seventh to pace the Minutemen, and Yanni VasqueizGarcia, who was the team leader at Rim Rock, finished ninth. Lexington’s next runner was 24th.
"Had we done a workout today, it probably would have been very similar so I probably would have been mad we weren’t doing it up to my expectations. ... But we weren’t where we’re capable," Jilka said.
Bearcats 15th in Class A
Sophomore Cisco Rivas finished 32nd in the Class A race to lead Kearney’s efforts. Micah Torres finished 47th, but there was a big gap to the Bearcats’ third finisher, Aranim Louis, who was 98th.
The Bearcats finished 15th in the meet with 368 points.
Fremont won the team title with 62 points. Millard West, led by individual champion Adam Murphy, was second with 93 points.
