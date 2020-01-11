ELM CREEK — Undefeated Loomis found itself in unfamiliar territory Friday night against Elm Creek.
The Wolves, who won their first seven games by an average margin of 28.4 points per game, trailed by as many as 21 points and seemed to have no answer for stopping Elm Creek’s offense.
But everything changed about midway through the third period. The Wolves started to attack the basket for high-percentage looks offensively and played tight defense to overcome the deficit and escape with 66-59 victory over the Buffaloes in Elm Creek.
It snaps the Wolves’ 10-game losing streak to the Buffaloes, giving them their first victory over their Fort Kearny Conference foe since 2012.
“This really tested us against a really, really good team,” Loomis coach Drew Billeter said. “To come back like that shows a lot about our team. It was good that we had to come back. We had to fight and we had to work and that’s what makes you better.”
With 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter, Lane Gutzwiller nailed a 3-pointer to give the Buffaloes (7-3) the lead.
They built on that advantage the remainder of the first half, holding a 12-point lead at halftime.
The Buffaloes success in transition, along with their ability to make an occasional 3-pointer, allowed them to create some separation against the Wolves (8-0).
That same philosophy worked early in the third quarter, as the Buffaloes used an 11-2 scoring run to gain a 50-29 lead with about five minutes left in the third period.
Senior guard Gage Clabaugh largely was responsible for the Buffaloes’ 21 point advantage, scoring 20 of the team’s 50 points to that point.
The deficit didn’t scare the Wolves, however.
They managed to cut the Buffaloes’ lead to nine points by the end of the third period to set up an entertaining fourth.
The Wolves returned to their early-game approach, feeding the ball to 6-foot-5, 230-pound center Joshua Marcy near the basket, during their comeback. Sophomore guard Shay Swanson also stepped up and excelled driving to the basket against suspect interior defense by the Buffaloes to score 12 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
During the third and fourth quarters, the Wolves used a 27-3 run to take a 56-53 lead with 4:14 left.
The Buffaloes scored just six points in the final period and didn’t net their first basket of the fourth until their was 1:42 left.
Besides Swanson’s notable performance, Marcy added 19 points and Nolan Benjamin tallied 11 to round out the Loomis players in double-figures scoring.
“Elm Creek knocked us in the mouth in the third quarter and almost put us away,” Billeter said. “We found a way to keep chipping back at the lead, and we kept getting buckets and stops and that helped us get back into the game.”
Clabaugh accounted for just one point after the Buffaloes’ gained the 21-point lead.
Without Clabaugh’s offensive firepower, the Buffaloes had no one else they could rely on for a basket.
After committing just two turnovers in the first half, the Buffaloes recorded 10 turnovers in the second half, including six in the fourth quarter.
Troy Brumels, who ranks third in scoring for the Buffaloes, battled foul trouble most of the game and finished with just two points.
Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said Brumels’ absence “changed the game dramatically.”
“We got gassed. We got tired,” Cavenee said. “I should have possibly went a little deeper on the bench. They were doing some personnel groups that I thought we had to keep (our starters) out there. I need to maybe change up some things on defense.
“Our kids competed their tails off. I thought we hit a little bit of a wall, and they really attacked us and got down hill in that fourth quarter.”
Loomis 66, Elm Creek 59
Scores by Quarter
Loomis (8-0) 14 13 17 22 — 66
Elm Creek (7-3) 20 19 14 6 — 59
Individual Scoring
LOOMIS — Shay Swanson 21, Quinn Johnson 8, Nolan Benjamin 11, Carson Orcutt 7, Joshua Marcy 19.
ELM CREEK — Gage Clabaugh 21, Trey Miner 16, Karsten McCarter 10, Brandon Nuhfer 7, Lane Gutzwiller 3, Troy Brumels 2.
