MINDEN — Loomis lost its second-leading scorer in junior Alexis Billeter with 48 seconds left in the first half against Silver Lake on Friday night.
The Wolves’ offense was inefficient without Billeter in the early minutes of the third period. But they regrouped and locked in defensively over the final 11 minutes to prevail 43-38 over the Mustangs in the D2-8 District Final at Minden High.
With the victory, the Wolves (19-6) advance to the Class D2 state tournament in Lincoln for the first time since 2005.
"I couldn’t be prouder of these girls," Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. "Alexis went down early, and it was a big setback. But they stepped up and did what they needed to do. Every girl that came in did their job."
The Wolves led by eight points in the final minute of the first half when Billeter attempted to make a play defensively. She laid on the ground in visible pain and didn’t return to the game, sitting on the bench with her right knee taped.
In the first 4 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, the Mustangs (18-6) controlled both ends of the court. They rattled off 10 consecutive points to seize a 25-20 lead. Georgi TenBensel’s putback basket capped the scoring spurt with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the period.
Despite the absence of Billeter, the Wolves responded to hold a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Hanna Stewart scored on a layup and drained a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to stretch that advantage in the first two minutes of the fourth.
The Wolves led by as many as seven points in the final quarter. Darla Thorell led Loomis with a game-high 12 points and Stewart added 11 points.
"They just kind of pulled it back together," Fertig said. "We went to a 2-3 zone and figured they’d have to beat us from the outside. They weren’t able to do that, so it worked for us."
The Wolves were extremely familiar with the Mustangs entering Friday’s game. The Wolves defeated the Mustangs 43-33 on Jan. 18 in the regular season and 64-48 in the subdistrict final on Feb. 20.
The two prior victories over the Mustangs gave the Wolves confidence entering the district final, Fertig said.
The first round of the state tournament begins Thursday in Lincoln. The opponent and location will officially be determined today (Saturday).
"It’s huge for this program," Fertig said. "We’ve been building and working, and we got beat in (the district final) last year. These girls weren’t going to let it happen again."
Loomis 43, Silver Lake 38
Scores By Quarter
Silver Lake (18-6) 6 3 19 10 — 38
Loomis (19-6) 8 9 12 14 — 43
Individual Scoring
SILVER LAKE — Amanda Ehrman 10, Makayla Dinkler 10, Abbie Skupa 8, Katelyn Karr 5, Georgi TenBensel 3, Kerigan Karr 2..
LOOMIS — Darla Thorell 12, Hanna Stewart 11, Georgia Crandall 7, Paige Booe 6, Alexis Billeter 5, Baylee Horner 2.