LINCOLN — Falls City Sacred Heart’s state tournament experience showed in its first-round contest against Loomis on Thursday morning.
The top-seeded Irish, who have qualified for the state tournament nine straight years, overwhelmed the eighth-seeded Wolves on the defensive end to force 29 turnovers in a 53-27 victory in the Class D girls state basketball tournament at Lincoln North Star.
This marked the Wolves’ first state tournament appearance since 2005.
“They played tremendous defense,” Loomis coach Stacia Fertig said. “We knew they’d be long, that they’d have quick hands and that we would have to take care of the ball. Coming in, I knew they’d be tough to beat. With Alexis (Billeter) out, we knew it would be tough.”
The Wolves (19-7) held their own early. Senior center Darla Thorell scored on a putback to cut the deficit to one point with about five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Irish (25-3) controlled the final half of the period, however. They outscored the Wolves 11-2 in a nearly four-minute stretch to hold a 15-5 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Irish led by as many as 18 points. Loomis sophomore guard Georgia Crandall sank two free throws in the final seconds of the period to cut the deficit to 29-13 at halftime
But the deficit was too much for the Wolves to overcome. They were held to single-digit scoring totals in the first three periods and shot just 26.7 percent in the game.
“That’s just kind of who we are,” FCSH coach Luke Santo said. “We thought we could pressure their guards into some turnovers and frustrate them. We were really worried about Thorell inside. She’s tough. She’s strong, and there were times we fouled too much. Overall, our defense was really good.”
The Wolves were without junior guard Alexis Billeter, who suffered a right knee injury in the district final. Despite the injury, Billeter, the team’s second-leading scorer, started against the Irish and played four seconds. The Irish let the Wolves win the opening tip-off. The Wolves then ran the ball out of bounds and subbed Billeter out of the game.
“I was back and forth on it all week,” Fertig said. “We are down here at state to try to win ball games. I felt like she was such an integral part of the team and us getting here that she deserved that. Giving one possession, they probably would have got that jump anyways. It was worth it.”
@DanZielinski3
FCSH 53, Loomis 27
Scores By Quarter
Loomis (19-7) 5 8 4 10 — 27
FCSH (25-3) 15 14 10 14 — 53
Individual Scoring
LOOMIS — Georgia Crandall 10, Baylee Horner 2, Darla Thorell 10, Hanna Stewart 2, Paige Booe 3.
FCSH — Rachel Magdanz 11, DeLanie Witt 2, Ella Simon 5, McKenzie Witt 3, Emma Littrel 3, Erison Vonderschmidt 9, Olivia Eickhoff 6, Danielle Bippes 12, Macy Keller 2.