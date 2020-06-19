KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a 22-game, league-only schedule in the upcoming season.
To help alleviate lost revenue brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, all NCAA Division II men’s and women’s basketball programs are playing a maximum of 22 games this winter. The MIAA, and several other conferences, got rid of non-conference games as a way to meet the new limit.
In addition, the MIAA Tournament will include eight teams instead of 10 and the event will last four days instead of five. The tournament will remain at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium and is scheduled for March 4-7.
UNK has 11 home and 11 road games with five dates at the Health and Sports Center before the holiday break. The Lopers open the year at home against Emporia State on Nov. 18 with Washburn, Fort Hays State, Rogers State and Northeastern State visiting before the New Year.
The second semester starts Jan. 7 at Lincoln University with the regular season wrapping up in late February with road dates at Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Southern State.
The UNK women are coming off a 26-6 season (14-5) in which it was nationally ranked. The Lopers didn’t lose a single player off last year’s roster.
The men posted a 16-13 (10-9) mark last winter, qualifying for the MIAA Tourney and having two wins against NCAA Tournament qualifiers. The men lost four to graduation but nine return and five are in the recruiting class.