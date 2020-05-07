KEARNEY — One year ago, the Tri-City Storm had defensemen Ronnie Attard and Zac Jones on their top line.
It was an elite pairing, as Attard received USHL Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year honors while Jones earned the league’s rookie of the year award.
The two defensemen played a large role in the Storm’s league-low 2.6 goals against average in 2018-19.
With both of them moving on to college before this season, the Storm had to find two new top-line defensemen.
A player who grabbed one of those spots was Mitchell Miller, who the Storm acquired from Cedar Rapids for three draft picks last May.
The Storm’s acquisition of Miller was a wise move, as he tallied eight goals and 25 assists in 44 games to make the All-USHL First Team this season.
“The first year was kind of hard with getting used to the league with players that are a lot faster and stronger,” Miller said in a phone interview. “Getting that first year under your belt helps because when you come back for the second year you feel a lot more comfortable. I think it was great to play for two years.”
Miller made a notable step forward in his second full season in the USHL after recording four goals and 12 assists in 48 games with Cedar Rapids. He credits the Storm’s coaching staff — especially associate head coach Ethan Goldberg, who works with the defensemen — for his development and improvement throughout the season.
Although Miller was pleased with his success this season, he also was disappointed that it came to an abrupt end.
On March 12, the USHL suspended the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less than a week later, the league canceled the rest of the season.
The Storm finished the year with a 24-17-5-2 record and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.
“It sucked because our team was rolling and we were starting to find our groove,” Miller said. “I thought after the halfway point we started to figure it out and could make a run at the Clark Cup.”
Miller said he likely will never suit up in a Storm uniform again, as he plans to attend the University of North Dakota this fall.
The 18-year-old defenseman also is eligible for this year’s NHL draft, which was set for late June but later postponed due to the coronavirus.
NHL Central Scouting ranks Miller as the 49th-best North American skater, which projects him to be a top-four-round pick.
Miller has made remarkable strides to position himself as a top draft prospect after he switched from forward to defenseman about “three or four years ago,” he said.
He believes the offensive skills he learned while playing forward increase his value and will help him moving forward.
“I can’t wait for the draft to happen,” Miller said. “I think a team should draft me because I can bring offense and defense to the game. I’m a great guy off the ice and am a high-energy guy. I just hope to get drafted. That’s all I want. I could care less where I go. I just want to get drafted.”
