WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Little League scored four runs in the top of the first inning Saturday and never looked back en route to a 15-7 win over the Kearney Little League in the first game of the Midwest Region Tournament at Westfield, Indiana.
The Minnesota state champion added six runs in the fourth and five in the sixth to advance in the winners’ bracket. Coon Rapids will play Canyon Lake Little League of Rapid City, S.D., at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Kearney will play in an elimination game at noon Tuesday against the loser of the second game on Sunday.
Kearney out-hit Coon Rapids but couldn’t put together the rallies to keep up.
Kearney finished with 11 hits with Kole Throckmorton going 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs.
Logan Clark was 3 for 4 with a double and Griffin Novacek was 2 for 4 with a double.
Seven Kearney pitchers tried to stop the Minnesota attack, scattering eight hits and striking out seven. However, they walked 12 and lacked defensive support as the team committed seven errors, which led to seven unearned runs.